Score Belgium vs. Italy in International Friendly 2015 (3-1)

Full-time: Belgium 3-1 Italy. Hosts at the comeback as goals from Vertonghen, De Bruyne and Batshuayi steer Belgium past the Azzurri.

86': Vertonghen stands up a lovely ball to Batshuayi but he cannot generate enough power on his header.

85': The "ole's" begin to ring round the arena as Belgium break into a spectacle of keep-ball.

82': Carrasco dancies with the ball on the edge of the area and, as Batshuayi beats the offside traps, threads a lovely ball through to the forward who lashes past Buffon. Game over?

GOALLLLLLL!!! FOR BELGIUM!!!!!! BATSHUAYI!!!!!!

79': El Shaarawy shimmies inside and curls an effort towards goal but his effort lacks the requisite bend.

79': Conte sends for Okaka and Zaza as his side search for an equaliser.

75' - CHANCE FOR ITALY - Pelle rises highest from a corner and diverts his header towards goal but Mignolet stretches to claw his effort to safety.

73': Bonucci cannot clear from Batshuayi's outstretched effort and De Bruyne is on hand to divert his effort off the turf and over Buffon.

GOALLLLL!!! FOR BELGIUMMM!!! DE BRUYNE!!!!!!

73': De Bruyne sends a delcious cross into the danger area but Witsel cannot make a connection.

62': Substitution for Belgium: Lukaku off, Batshuayi on.

61': Substitution for Belgium: Cavanda off, Denayer on.

60' - CHANCE FOR ITALY - Soriano picks out Eder in the penalty area and the Samp man guides his effort off the underside of the crossbar.

59': Substitution for Italy: Soriano on, Parolo off.

55': Belgium threaten again through Lukaku as he latches onto the end of a Carrasco cross but he cannot generate suffice power and Buffon saves comfortably.

50': Lightening start to the second period from the Belgians. This time, Cavanda tees up De Bruyne on the edge of the area but the midfielder's effort is blocked, before Witsel scoops the rebound wide.

50': Possession falls to Vertonghen inside the Azzurri penalty area but he blasts his effort wide of the mark.

Alessandro Florenzi looks menacing down the right while Cavanda is being given a chastening experience by Antonio Candreva on the opposite flank.

Vertonghen cancelled out Candreva's early opener as both sides go in search of a second. Second 45 promises to be riveting.

Half-time: Belgium 1-1 Italy.

44' - CHANCE FOR BELGIUM - A hare-brained throw-in from De Sciglio sets Lukaku through on goal but Chiellini races back to foil the forward's strike.

43': One for the highlight reel as Hazard dances past Darmian on the touchline with a sumptuous piece of skill.

41' - CHANCE FOR ITALY - Italy yet again break down the right as Florenzi delivers across to Pelle. Lombaerts intervenes but his wayward touch falls invitingly to Eder but the Samp forward lashes over.

39': The stadium breaks out into a minute of applause in memory of the 39 lives which were lost in the Heysel disaster in 1985.

33': It's raining cautions as Chiellini is admonished seconds later for a cynical clip on De Bruyne.

32': Lombaerts booked for a high boot on Pelle.

31': Cavanda receiving a baptism of fire on the right hand side of defence. This time, he cedes possession to Mattia De Sciglio who is fortunately foiled by Alderweireld.

29': Florenzi flys down the field after Witsel surrenders possession in midfield, but he drags his resulting effort wide of the mark.

27': Hazard linking positively on the edge of the area.

26': Eder booked for a late challenge on Nainggolan.

24': Hazard and De Bruyne dovetail beautifully but Wisel cannot pick out a teammate with his final ball.

22': Belgium have grew in influence, though neither side look probing.

12': Vertonghen peels off his marker and directs his header into the bottom corner. Buffon is left hapless.

GOALLLLL!!! FOR BELGIUM!!!!! VERTONGHEN!!!!!

11': Candreva then meets Florenzi ensuing corner but his effort sails high and wide.

10' - CHANCE FOR ITALY - Candreva ghosts past Cavanda on the right but his point blank effort is denied by the fingertips of Mignolet. Encouraging start from the visitors.

8': Italy cirlcing possession with intent as Eder is denied by the offside flag after Pelle's deft dummy.

2': Pelle sweeps Florenzi's low-driven cross towards goal and, although Mignolet thwarts the forward's effort, he is hapless in preventing Candreva from tapping into an empty net.

GOALLLLL!!!! FOR ITALLLYYY!!! CANDREVAAAAAA!!!!

Belgium kick us off!

Italy XI (4-4-2): Buffon; Darmian, Bonucci, Chiellini, De Sciglio; Candreva, Parolo, Marchisio, Florenzi; Eder, Pelle.

Belgium XI (4-3-3): Mignolet; Cavanda, Alderweireld, Lombaerts, Vertonghen; Witsel, Nainggolan, De Bruyne; Carrasco, Lukaku, Hazard.

Both teams pose a threat and that may prompt either coach to select their strongest side. Expect to see the likes of Riccardo Montolivo, Leonardo Bonucci and Graziano Pelle to retain their places for the Italians. Romelu Lukaku may lead the line for the hosts'.

Stefano Okaka, after departing Sampdoria in the summer, will return to the fray, while Alessio Cerci and Emanuele Giaccherini's recent form has been rewarded by call-ups.

But Marco Verratti continues to dazzle in central midfield and the ex-Juve boss' recent switch towards a 4-4-2 has engendered a change in impetus from the Azzurri.

It has been the defence that has continued to ship goals at a conspicious rate, with Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini -- a nominally reliable pairing -- culpable for goals ceded in recent qualifying fixtures.

Encouragement can be found in the form of Conte's preferred front duo, Eder and Graziano Pelle. Both have dovetailed divinely in attack while the former continues to impress at both club and international level.

Criticism, though, continues to rain down on Azzurri boss, Antonio Conte, as Italy, to be perfectly candid, coughed and spluttered their way through the campaign.

Italy, meanwhile, are unbeaten since their ignominous World Cup exit last summer, having breezed through their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign unscathed.

Eden Hazard is expected to retain his place despite his turbulent season in Chelsea colours.

Wilmots, though, will be without the services of Marouane Fellaini throughout injury, but the manager will be buoyed by the return to fitness of his captain, Vincent Kompany, after he missed training on Tuesday.

Eden Hazard scintilated throughout despite struggling at club level, while the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel aided the Belgian's recovery from that evening in Cardiff.

The Belgian's concluded their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign in emphatic fashion, leapfrogging Wales atop the group table after Gareth Bale had propelled his side past Wilmots' men when the pair clashed in June.

Belgium welcome the visit of the Italians occupying top spot in the FIFA World Rankings and, though trivial as the system may be, Marc Wilmot's can have no qualms over his side's recent form.

Hello all and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Belgium vs. Italy from the King Baudouin Stadium. I'm Craig Vickers and I'll be taking you through this evening's proceedings.