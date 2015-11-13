Schubert given Gladbach job permanently

After an unbelievable start to his management career, André Schubert has been given the job as Borussia Mönchengladbach boss on a permanent basis. The club announced the news on Friday morning, was the 44-year-old signed a two-year deal through to 2017.

A fantastic turnaround for the Foals

The former-Gladbach player was appointed as interim head coach after Lucien Favre's shock resignation, following a devastatingly poor start to the season. However, that was quickly forgotten as Schubert guided them back up the table and back into contention for the European places. Despite drawing against FC Ingolstadt 04 last weekend, the team had gone on a seven-game winning streak that now leaves them in sixth, just two points from third-placed VfL Wolfsburg.

Schubert has also given the Foals hope of making it into the UEFA Europa League, via the Champions League. After a three-nil drubbing against Sevilla - when Favre was still in charge - they narrowly lost to Manchester City and claimed two very impressive draws against last year's finalists, Juventus. The DFB-Pokal progress continued, with a 2-0 triumph over Schalke 04 securing their place in the last sixteen. They face Werder Bremen in the next round for a place in the quarter-finals.

Can he continue the success?

That defeat has been the only loss in his reign so far, and left the club with little other choice than to give him the job permanently. The former under-23 coach faces a tough run to the Winter break with Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen on the fixture list, as well as the remaining Champions League games against Sevilla and Manchester City.

Max Eberl, the Gladbach sporting director, said of his appointment: "André has done an incredible job in the last eight weeks and produced amazing results for the club. We have had extensive talks in the last few days and we know that our team is in good hands. We therefore decided to give him a new contract."