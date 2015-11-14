EURO 2016 play-offs - Sweden 2-1 Denmark: As it happened

Unfortunately, that's all we've got time for tonight. We've been Mosope Ominiyi and Oliver Emmerson, taking you through Sweden 2-1 Denmark. We hope you've enjoyed the coverage, and will see you for the return leg on Tuesday.

Full-time: Sweden 2-1 Denmark

90: That's it for normal time, as three minutes of stoppage time is announced.

87: Sweden can't seem to keep hold of the ball here, and Denmark aren't settling for just one away goal, they're pushing for an equaliser. Poulsen twisted and turned into the area, and saw his ball across the six yard box narrowly evade the goal.

82: Ibrahimovic is done for the night, taken off for Guidetti. Crucially, he hasn't picked up a yellow card, which means he isn't suspended for the second leg.

80: The substitute strikes! Poulsen flicks on Christian Eriksen's outswinging corner at the near post, and Jorgensen arrives right on cue at the back post to knock the ball home, giving his side a vital away goal.

GOAL! We have seen another, and Denmark are back in the tie!

75: 15 minutes left on the clock, will we see another goal? Perhaps this second half will spark into life, much like the first.

71: Another change, this time for Denmark as the lively Braithwaite goes off for Poulsen.

68: Change for the home side, as Seb Larsson enters the fray, coming on for Durmaz. He's a well known face on British shores, due to being a popular figure at Sunderland. Will one of his trademark free-kick's help secure the win for Sweden?

59: Sweden look like they intend to sit on the 2-0 lead here, as Bendtner glances a header wide, before Isaksson is fouled from the follow up cross.

54: Two changes for Denmark. Fischer and Kahlenberg off, replaced by Jorgensen and Hojbjerg.

53: Sweden are dominant here, and do have a chance to put the tie to bed tonight. At 2-0, you'd say that there's still hope for Denmark, but at three or four...

50: Schmeichel guessed the correct way, but Ibrahimovic's strike was too powerful and accurate for him to get too, and it's 2-0 to the hosts. Denmark have a mountain to climb now...

GOAL!!! IBRAHIMOVIC LASHES IT INTO THE CORNER, 2-0!

PENALTY! Forsberg winding into the box, tripped by Kahlenberg. We know who's going to take this...

48: Quick feet from Olsson down the left wing allows him to whip in a cross, which is headed over by Ibrahimovic.

45: Kick-off, we're back underway in the second half.

They say football is a game of two halves, well that was a half of two halves. The first 22 and a half minutes were largely quiet, but it kicked into life after that. Each team had a number of chances as the two teams traded blows, but it took until stoppage time for Forsberg to net an opener.

Half-time: Great save from Schmeichel to end the half, as he pushes Ibrahimovic's powerful free-kick wide, to take us into half-time with the score at Sweden 1-0 Denmark.

45+2: More drama! Sweden want a penalty as the referee books Agger for a foul on Ibrahmovic, but it was indeed outside the box, and it'll be a free-kick.

45+1: That's brilliantly taken! Lustig gets down the right wing and picks out his teammate with a low ball, from which Forsberg curls into the bottom left hand corner with his first touch. Right on the brink of half-time, Sweden take the lead!

GOAL!!! FORSBERG GIVES SWEDEN THE LEAD!

45: Brilliant ball in behind the defence, angled towards the back post from Christian Eriksen, but Bendtner can't profit, stabbing the ball away from goal.

41: That's the closest the Zlatan has come to scoring tonight, as his left-footed shot from the 18 yard line creeps around the post. It looks like we'll go into half-time goalless.

37: Now Denmark have an opportunity to profit from a free-kick, as Granqvist hauls Bendtner down on the edge of the area. Eriksen whips it in, but it's blocked by the wall.

32: What a chance! How have Sweden not taken the lead here? Ibrahimovic sets up Berg inside the box with a brilliant pass and wanted the ball back, only to see his strike partner drive wide of the post.

31: Ibrahimovic takes, but it's straight into the wall.

30: Before that, a substitution. Antonsson forced off for Sweden with an injury, replaced by Johansson.

29: Here's a chance. Sweden have a free-kick, to the left, around 25-30 yards out. Ibrahimovic to take...

25: Denmark have their first effort on goal in what seems like a while, and it's a wasted one. The ball breaks for Bendtner in the area, but his shot is weak and straight at the 'keeper.

21: Berg close again! He rises highest from a corner, but heads over the bar.

20: Great save from Schmeichel! Sweden get down the right hand side and whip it into the box for Berg, who directs a first time finish towards the corner, only for the big Danish 'keeper to get a strong hand to it, keeping the score at 0-0.

17: Sweden are growing into this game after a slow start, and are starting to pass the ball around with some more confidence than they were in the first 10 minutes. Despite that, an opening goal doesn't look like it's coming anytime soon, at the moment.

14: Decent effort from Durmaz, who shoots from the edge of the area, only for the ball to bounce off Berg and into Schmeichel's grateful hands.

7: Denmark again making waves up the pitch with Braithwaite, as he gets the ball in the centre and unleashes a shot on goal, which is well blocked by defender Granqvist.

5: Good work from Denmark as Braithwaite storms down the right wing at pace, only to see his cross claimed by goalkeeper Isaksson.

3: Sweden win the first corner of the game, but it's scrambled away by Fischer, who is back into the starting 11 after being recalled to the squad.

0: Kick-off, we're underway.

The customary national anthems are finished, and now a minutes silence is being observed for the victims of the Paris terrorist attacks.

The players are out and nearly ready to get underway, here we go!

Liverpool fans will see a familiar face amongst the Denmark line-up, with Daniel Agger starting at centre back. He's captaining the Danes this evening.

That's the teams, and fans of football memes will be delighted to see Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Nicklas Bendtner lining up as forwards for each side. Are you backing one to outscore the other? Tweet your predictions into @VAVEL!

DENMARK XI: Schmeichel; Jacobsen, Kjaer, Agger, Durmisi; Kvist; Braithwaite, Kahlenberg, Eriksen, Fischer; Bendtner.

SWEDEN XI: Isaksson; Lustig, Granqvist, Antonsson, Olsson; Lewicki, Kallstrom, Durmaz, Forsberg; Ibrahimovic, Berg.

Hello there, I'm Olli, taking over from Mosope for the game itself. The confirmed XI's are filtering through to us, so let's reveal them now.

STAT ATTACK: Sweden are in the EURO play-off's for the first time in their history, whilst Denmark have not scored for three consecutive international fixtures.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS: This will be the two rivals' 105th meeting since the first in 1913, with Sweden leading the head-to-head record. They've won 45, whilst Denmark have won five less - with 19 draws.

He continued, saying they must work "even harder" to "find a way" to get the ball "over the line", after a frustrating goalscoring drought of late.

Eriksen on how his side need to improve, if they are to prevail: "You can always create more chances, it is clear. We have been guilty of playing the ball sideways too often but we have still created the chances to get goals and win - we have just not scored enough. We have lacked that last bit of luck in a few matches - hit the post, and lacked a few centimetres to score goals."

On the rivalry between the two teams: "When I came to Denmark, I felt the football there was not as professionally organised as it was in Sweden. In recent years, that has changed. Football in the two countries is very similar these days. They are our closest neighbours and we share a long history. It's like when you have a fight with your brother or sister - you want to win."

Sweden manager Erik Hamren on Zlatan's importance to his side, and their team ethic: "He is very important for us, the only world-class player we have. He means a lot - as a player and a captain. But he can't win games alone, we need to have a strong unit - being good as a team."

Pre-match comments, from both sets of players and managers alike:

KEY MAN: Christian Eriksen (Denmark) - The Tottenham man has started the Premier League campaign fairly well, as Mauricio Pochettino's side aim to strengthen their aspirations of a top four finish with consistency in the top flight. He has already notched up 55 senior appearances for his national team, despite being just 23-years-old, so he's still got plenty of time to develop his game. His set-piece deliveries are excellent, he loves to strike from range and always has an unselfish tendency to create chances galore for teammates in space around him. A joy to watch, especially when he gets going.

KEY MAN: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) - Undoubtedly, the focus ahead of this fixture will be fixated on PSG's star man, Zlatan. The 34-year-old has established himself as one of the world's best players over the past decade and beyond, but you can tell he'd relinquish some of his legendary status to feature in EURO 2016 next summer, ahead of his planned retirement when his contract expires next year. His unpredictable antics, fearsome presence in-front of goal and the ability to change a game within an instant mean he's certainly one to look out for tonight. 12 goals in all competitions already this term, he's showing no signs of slowing down with age.

Sweden (4-4-2):

Isaksson; Lustig, Granqvist, Antonsson, Olsson; Wernbloom, Kallstrom, Larsson, Zengin; Guidetti and Ibrahimovic.

Denmark (4-2-2-2):

Schmeichel; Jacobsen, Kjaer, Agger, Durmisi; Hojbjerg, Krohn-Dehli; Fischer, Eriksen; Braithwaite, Bendtner.

Predicted line-ups ahead of tonight's clash, are as follows...

