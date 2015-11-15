Sampdoria appoint Vincenzo Montella as new boss

Sampdoria have confirmed the appointment of ex-Fiorentina boss, Vincenzo Montella, as manager after Walter Zenga's dismissal on Tuesday morning.

Montella was removed from his post as Viola boss in the summer after he outlined his desire to smash the proverbial glass ceiling that lay between the UEFA Europa League and club football's blue riband.

Zenga, meanwhile, was relieved of his duties as Sampdoria head coach earlier in the week with the Genoese outfit languishing in midtable, having yielded just a solitary victory in his last eight outings - which encompassed a harrowing 2-0 defeat to lowly Frosinone.

Montella expressed his gratitude towards Fiorentina patron, Andrea Della Valle, "for acting with intelligence" after the coach and club reached a compensation agreement which permitted Montella to seek employment elsewhere.

"Fiorentina represented a fundamental stage in my professional growth and I want to thank the Della Valle family for the opportunity given and the three years together," he exulted.

A shrewd appointment

The Italian's name had grew synonymous with the Sampdoria job since the side were unceremoniously dumped out of the Europa League during Zenga's baptism on the Blucerchiati touchline.

Montella choreographed three successive fourth place finishes in Serie A and steering the side to hitherto unexplored heights when they reached the final of the Coppa Italia in 2014 and semi-final of the Europa League last term.

Supporters conveyed their displeasure at the manner in which their side crashed out of Europe last season but were left nonplussed when the Viola hierarchy decided to dismiss Montella after he had questioned the board's ambition.

The Italian hastened the developement of several promising starlets and Samp president, Massimo Ferrero, will be hoping Montella can replicate his magic touch in the Marassi dugout.

The Blucerchiati boast the division's second highest goalscorer in Eder, while Luis Muriel, Fernando, Roberto Soriano - whose departure seems a formality - and Carlos Carbonero also wield vast potential.

Montella netted 58 times during his two stints in Genoa and the Italian will be looking to stamp his authority when the Blucerchiati visit Udinese when domestic action resumes after the international hiatus.