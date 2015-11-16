Denmark - Sweden Preview: Swede's hold the advantage in Euro playoff

Denmark and Sweden clash once more in the Scandanavian derby for the second leg of their Euro 2016 qualifying playoff.

The state of the tie

Visitors Sweden have the upper hand in this one after they won on homesoil in saturday's first leg with the aid of home advantage. Goals eithier side of halftime from Emil Forsberg and star man Zlatan Ibrahimovic from the penalty spot set up the win in Stockholm.

Denmark's lifeline

The Dane's hopes of going to France next year are still well and truly alive however as Nicolai Jorgensen grabbed a crucial away goal ten minutes from the end of the first leg meaning a one goal turnaround would be good enough for Denmark in their home match.

Misleading stats

Sweden came away with the victory on saturday but it was Denmark who seemed to dominate the game for long periods and have comfortably more of the ball in a match where both teams definitley played the game like a derby as various players left their mark on each other.

Who really has the edge?

Sweden's victory in the first leg was their first success against neighbours Denmark in a very long time having lost their previous four meetings in the last six years. Both teams will feel dissapointed to be even playing this tie after they both finished third behind in Denamrk's case a suprize package in Albania and for Sweden behind Russia who changed their coach during the qualifying process.

Team news

The only story regarding injury from the first leg surrounds Sweden's defence after Mikael Antonsson was forced off early in the game at centre back. Alexander Milesovic from Beskitas is likely to step into the breach for Erik Hamren's team. Opposite number Morten Olsen has no known issues in what could be his last game in charge as his definitley leaving at the end of their euro 2016 campaign.