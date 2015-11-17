Hamburger SV showing interest in young talent Phakamani Mahlambi

Hamburger SV are planning to sell Zoltan Stieber, perhaps to the 2. Bundesliga. Fortuna Düsseldorf have shown interest in the 27-year-old Hungarian, who wants to get more game time ahead of the upcoming European Championship in France.

Now, sporting director Peter Knäbel has gone on a search for a potential replacement for Stieber and found an unknown starlet in South Africa. The 18-year-old Phakamani Mahlambi should be on top of Hamburger SV's transfer list and could join Rothosen this winter, according to GOAL.

Mahlambi is currently good in form and can also play as a striker, along with to his main role as an attacking midfielder. Beside Hamburg, Benfica are also said to be interested in the services of the young player.

Agent of the talent, Glyn Binkin, already said that there are some clubs which are interested in his client, and sees Mahlambi making a quick move overseas to Europe.

Is this transfer realistic?

For all parties, which would be involved in this transfer, it definitely makes sense, but it doesn't seems realistic that Hamburger SV will sign a lesser known starlet.

Mahlambi seems to be a good talent, but not one who will go on to be a superstar that could replace Zoltan Stieber in the squad of the Bundesliga side.

The 18-year-old South African would definitely not cost a lot and, therefore, the transfer would not have a lot of risk, but in Hamburg's youth teams, like the U23 from the Regionalliga Nord and the U19's from the U19's Bundesliga, are other talents. They are already integrated and speak the language; ready-made to play for the Bundesliga Dino.

Good examples are Ahmet Arslan, who had a superb last season in Regionalliga, and Mats Köhlert, who was with Germany's under-17 squad in the World Cup and already reached the u-17 European Championship final.

So, a transfer is definitely not a risk for Hamburg and seems realistic. However, it doesn't really makes sense to sign a 18-year-old from South Africa if there are enough talents which are possibly even better than Phakamani Mahlambi at the club.