Bacca has "scoring in his blood" says agent

Carlos Bacca's agent believes his agent wields the capacity to restore Milan to their rightful place among Europe's elite.

Having netted 20 goals for Sevilla last term the Colombian arrived amid much fanfare and has, with his indomitable energy and hunger for the game, began to repay the Milan faithful, notching six goals including decisive strikes against Torino and Palermo.

The Rossoneri currently lay sixth in the table with Bacca, alongside Giacomo Bonaventura, proving an integral part of Sinisa Mihajlovic's blueprint.

Bacca 'wants Champions League football'

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Bacca's agent revealed that the Colombian has one target in mind: restoring his side's place in the Champions League.

“Milan's project is new and ambitious, it will take time. Carlos is happy and I think the club's happy about him, too," said his agent, Sergio Barila.

“With work and patience the team's results will become more consistent. Bacca and I are sure of that because the team's groundwork is solid."

When quizzed about whether the forward harbours any regrets over opting for Milan when more lucrative offers laid on the table, Barila dismissed it out of hand, citing the history of the club and his desire for a fresh challenge having tasted much success in Seville.

His agent also believes that, with the players Milan boast, they "deserve" to back among Europe's elect.

Balotelli 'back in four weeks'

Milan forward Mario Balotelli has undergone surgery to correct a minor hip flexor problem, the club have revealed.

The Italian, who arrived from Liverpool on deadline day, is scheduled to return before the winter hiatus after the operation proved a success.

"Assuming there are no complications," the club said, "the recovery should be around four weeks."

Milan travel to the J Stadium this forthcoming weekend as Mihajlovic's seeks to atone for his side's dismal goalless draw with Atalanta.