Horn determined to play on despite security fears

After the Paris Attacks and the cancelation of Germany's friendly with the Netherlands, 1. FC Köln goalkeeper Timo Horn has spoke with kicker about his desire to continue to play "in any case".

The Bundesliga fixtures could have been disrupted

This weekend's set of Bundesliga fixtures was thrown into doubt after stories spread of explosives being placed within Hannover 96's HDI-Arena on Tuesday evening. The city's police team eventually announced there were none, but only after the stadium and a local concert hall had been evacuated - most likely to avoid a repeat of Friday's attacks on the Bataclan and Stade de France.

The President of the German Football League (DFL), Reinhard Rauball, has already confirmed that the games will go ahead as planned. They are likely to see a much heavier security presence as football in Europe attempts to return to normal. It will be a tough day for some of the French players in their respective Bundesliga teams, with both the Billy Goats and their opponents this weekend, 1. FSV Mainz 05, having members of their side from France.

Gaëtan Bussmann and Anthony Modeste both hail from Germany's largest neighbouring country, and will surely be emotional come kick-off. In spite of all the fears for security of players and fans, Modeste's team-mate, Horn, is keen to get back to normality.

Horn has his say on the situation

"Friday was, for all of football and obviously the people of France, a dark day. The friendly in Hannover was also canceled, which was a shock. It was massive," said the 22-year-old stopper. "Right now, security is in the foreground is right now this weekend. The security measures are certainly going to be much higher."

Some has expressed their concerns over playing this weekend, but Horn just wants to get out on the pitch: "We still really want to play. The build-up is like it is beore any other game. We are attempting to not focus too heavily on the events, but it is clear that this is difficult in the current situation."

He admitted that there is "no queasy feeling" and that the team are "focused solely on the game". The youngster is wise before his years with plenty of professional experience under his belt, and concluded by saying: "We are professionals and we have to deal with this."