Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Midtjylland agree deal for Václav Kadlec

German club Eintracht Frankfurt have come to an agreement for the sale of Czech striker Václav Kadlec to Danish champions FC Midtjylland. The transfer will go through when the window opens in January.

A move that never worked out

Kadlec, who joined the Eagles back in August of 2013, has struggled to make a name for himself in the German Bundesliga, making just 26 appearances in over two years, and registering six goals in that time.

He joined Frankfurt having made a name for himself at Czech club Sparta Prague, where he averaged a goal nearly every three matches. Earlier in 2015, he returned to his former employers in a loan deal. A spell which saw him register nine times in just 13 outings. Frankfurt hoped this would've been the catalyst for better form but it wasn't to be.

Kadlec has made just two appearances, one start and one from the bench, this term; featuring from the bench in their 6-2 drubbing against 1. FC Köln and he lasted just shy of an hour after starting in their 1-1 draw with Hertha BSC Berlin.

Can Kadlec rekindle his form of old?

After his spell away with Sparta Prague he said he was determined to make his time with Frankfurt a success. After the reappointment of Armin Veh, who initially brought Kadlec to Eintracht, the forward said he had finally settled in Germany, spoke better German and felt more integrated.

Kadlec has also had a relatively impressive International career. In 2010 he scored on his debut against Liechtenstein, becoming the youngest Czech national team goalscorer in history. He was most prolific at u17 level, where he scored 18 times in 26 appearances.

In a Danish newspaper, the 23-year-old is pictured already holding the jersey of the 2014/15 Danish Superliga champions, where it shows the forward holding the number 14 shirt. Both Frankfurt and Midtjylland said the fee would remain undisclosed, but German magazine Kicker report the fee to be €2m.