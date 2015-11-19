Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona: Catalans run riot at the Bernabeu

Barcelona extended their lead at the top of La Liga as they pulled a convincing 4-0 victory over bitter rivals Real Madrid in the El Clasico.

It was all Barca throughout the 90 minutes with Luis Suarez and Neymar giving them a 2-0 advantage in the first period. Captain Andres Iniesta then added a third just after the break before Suarez added his second and Barcelona's fourth before the miserable afternoon for Rafa Benitez's side was capped off with the dismissal of Isco.

End-to-end

Both sides came flying out of the traps in the opening ten minutes with both coming incredibly close to opening the scoring. It was Barca who struck first in the seventh minute, Jordi Alba did well to play into the Suarez and the Uruguayan's flick fell brilliantly into the path of Neymar but his effort was blazed over the crossbar.

It was then the turn of Madrid two minutes later when Cristiano Ronaldo did brillantly to get past Javier Mascherano and then fizzed the ball across the face of goal but nobody in white could get on the end of the dangerous ball.

Suarez strikes

Madrid were made to regret their good opportunity when Barcelona took the lead in the eleventh minute. It was brilliantly worked by the Catalan side as Sergio Roberto led the attack before playing a great ball into the feet of Suarez who did well with the first-time shot to send it beyond Keylor Navas and into the bottom corner to silene the Bernabeu.

They could of easily been two up almost instantly when Iniesta played a great ball into Roberto but his first touch was poor which forced him to play it back to Ivan Rakitic but the Croatian blazed it over.

Turning up the heat

Barca turned up the pressure midway through the first period and had two excellent opportunities to double their lead. Neymar whipped a great ball in from the free kick which looked for Suarez but the Brazilian's effort managed to make it through to goal but Navas did well to keep the effort out.

Roberto had a great chance in the 25th minute when the ball was played into him 12 yards out but the midfielder ballooned the ball over the crossbar.

Neymar doubles up

Six minutes from the end Barcelona finally managed to grab their second of the match. Iniesta did brilliantly to make the run on goal and brilliantly chipped the ball through to Neymar who beat the offside trap and managed to place it under Navas and into the net.

It should of been three right at the death as Suarez and Neymar combined well and Marcelo had to make a last-gasp header to block off Suarez's effort off the line and Raphael Varane was there to prevent Rakitic turning in the follow-up.

Iniesta adds a third

The game was over in the 53rd minute when Barca added a third, Neymar forced Navas to tip his free-kick over the crossbar but could do nothing to stop Iniesta firing home.

It was once again great play from the Catalan side as Iniesta and Neymar combined well with the latter flicking the ball back to the skipper who did brilliantly to rifle the ball into the top corner to effectively end the contest.

Suarez's brace

It proved too easy as Barcelona added their fourth 16 minutes from the end, It was Lionel Messi and Neymar who combined this time send it through to the Uruguayn and patiently waited for Navas to commit himself before cooly chipping it over the keeper and into the empty net.

From bad to worse

It got worse for Madrid when they were reduced to ten men six minutes from the end as Isco was dismissed for lashing out at Neymar which left referee David Fernandez Borbalan with no option.

It could have been much worse when sub Munir had two great opportunities to add a fifth but he put both shots wide of the mark but the damage had already been dealt.