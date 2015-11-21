Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 Hannover 96: Raffael seals all three points late on

In what was an exciting game at Borussia-Park, Hannover fell to a late loss against Borussia Mönchengladbach. If Artur Sobiech had taken his chances, it could have been a different story.

Traore strike has Foals ahead at the break

The best chance of the early exchanges came to the hosts and they were unlucky not to go in front. Lars Stindl hit the post after a great ball from Ibrahima Traoré, who waltzed through the Hannover defence from the left flank. The pass was just a little too far ahead of Stindl for him to hit cleanly, and he had to slide in to make contact.

It was a similar move that created the opening goal for Gladbach, though it was Mahmoud Dahoud who laid the assist on for Traoré. The young midfielder continued his fine form with a powerful run that saw him open up acres of space on the left. He spotted the Guinea international and played him through, leaving Traoré to slot under the advancing Ron-Robert Zieler.

That lead could have been whipped out just before the break had Sobiech made a more meaningful contact with a cross from the left. He couldn't quite direct it towards goal with enough power, and Yann Sommer was able to gather.

Sobiech finally scores but Raffael gives Gladbach the win

The second half began with Hannover on top and two great chances missed. Sobiech had another excellent opportunity to score again, this time one-on-one with Sommer. He couldn't hold his nerve, however, and pushed his shot wide of the goal. Salif Sané could count himself unlucky to have not got on the scoresheet either, as Sommer produced a stunning stop to keep out his header.

Hannover eventually leveled, although it wasn't before Stindl hit the post a second time with a similar chance to that which he rattled the woodwork with in the first. Sobiech would then, finally, get his goal. After another save from the Swiss stopper, there was a goal-mouth scramble and the Pole was able to poke the ball home.

Gladbach then pressed for a winner, with Stindl and Traoré both firing into the side netting. It would be the man who had been quiet for the majority of the match, Raffael, who popped up with the crucial third goal. The Brazilian finished clinically with five minutes left to give André Schubert a win in his first game as head coach.