1. FC Köln 0-0 1. FSV Mainz 05: Stalemate between the Karnival clubs

Despite both sides having guilt-edge chances at various points during the game, neither 1. FC Köln or 1. FSV Mainz 05 could find the back of the net and further cemented steady starts to the season.

The Billy Goats fail to take advantage of promising start

The game kicked off with a massive chance for Philipp Hosnier. A Mathias Lehmann long ball split the Mainz defence for the Austrian to collect, but somehow he managed to fire wide on half volley from edge of area; he knew he should have scored. Leonardo Bittencourt had a similarly good effort in the aftermath, though his turn and shot flew into the side netting on the angle.

That seemed to spur Mainz on, and they had a period where they could easily have scored. A good ball across the face of goal from Daniel Brosinski wasn't capitalised upon, while Yunus Malli sent a smashing drive just a few inches past the post. The visitors headed just past the post a few minutes later, though neither side could find a breakthrough before the half-time whistle.

Second half fails to spark

Anthony Modeste had the two best chances of the half, in what were the only really opportunities of the second period. The first was brilliantly stopped by Loris Karius, who got down quickly to deny Modeste's powerful half-volley and tip it onto the post.

The second was a free header - after a great cross from Kevin Vogt - though he couldn't hit the target from six yards out. That was the way the game ended, with a draw a fair result overall. The pair remain in the upper echelons of mid-table, and will hope to pull away from the relegation zone in the coming weeks.