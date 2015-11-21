Schalke 04 1-3 Bayern Munich: Bavarians go eight points clear thanks to grandstand finish

Bayern Munich took advantage of Borussia Dortmund dropping points to go eight points clear a the top of the Bundesliga, beating Schalke 04 3-1 away from home.

David Alaba put the visitors ahead, only for Max Meyer to cancel the goal out, giving the home side hope that they could become just the second team to take points off Bayern in the league this season. However, the favourites pervailed, thanks to second half goals from Javi Martinez and Thomas Müller.

Two early goals make for entertaining start

Dortmund's 3-1 defeat themselves to Hamburg on Friday evening had relieved some of the pressure on Bayern to keep up their good form, but they showed no signs of slacking, as Alaba made it 1-0 with just nine minutes on the clock.

With Schalke failing to clear a corner, the Austrian made the quick decision to shoot, and saw his long range effort deflect off Leon Goretzka and sail into the net.

Not that it had a great impact on Schalke, who equalised less than 10 minutes later, with Meyer scoring himself from outside of the box.

Teenage revelation Leroy Sane, subject to transfer links with Liverpool this week, burst into the box before cutting the ball back to Meyer, who curled a composed effort past Manuel Neuer in the Bayern goal.

The home side continued to play on the counter with Sane and Meyer, not that they had any chance as Bayern played on the front foot. 'Keeper Ralf Fahrmann had to be on his toes, saving well from Robert Lewandowski, whilst Sane struck wide after good work from left-back Dennis Aogo.

As the game grew into the second half, Schalke were looking more weary, and Lewandowski was once again close to edging Bayern ahead, nodding over from Arjen Robben's ball into the box.

That was the warning shot, and one Schalke couldn't respond to, conceding a second around 10 minutes later.

Late salvo wins it for Bayern

Robben was again providing, curling an excellent ball into the box, for an unmarked Javi Martinez to head home - making it 2-1. One of the rarer scorers, Martinez's goal was his first in over two years of football.

It was also one that proved to help Bayern wrap up the game, as they fended off Schalke's attacks, and countered themselves to wrap things up.

It was a goaless day for Lewandowski, who hit the post with a low shot, but not for Thomas Müller, who squeezed the ball in from a tight angle to make it 3-1 in stoppage time.

Bayern will now turn their attentions to Champions League football, with them set to play Olympiakos at home, whilst Schalke host Apoel Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday evening.