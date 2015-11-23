Hernanes sidelined for three weeks

Juventus will be shorn of Brazilian midfielder Hernanes for the next three weeks after he was diagnosed with a thigh injury, the club have confirmed.

The midfielder limped off at half-time in his side's 1-0 victory over Milan on Saturday, with tests on Monday morning confirming the extent of the injury.

Sidelined for three weeks

"Today diagnostic tests were performed on Hernanes, following the muscular problem suffered in the match against Milan,” read a statement on the Old Lady's official website.

“These showed a first-degree lesion of the adductor longus muscle in the right thigh, the prognosis for a return to playing is around three weeks.”

Since arriving in Turin from Inter on deadline day, the midfielder has yet to contribute either a goal or an assist and was dismissed midway through the second-half in Juve's 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Uefa Champions League.

Massimiliano Allegri previously urged the Brazilian to lift his performance levels and would have been disheartened by Hernanes' display against the Rossoneri on Saturday evening.

'Juventus can't talk Scudetto', says Chiellini

Meanwhile, Hernanes' teammate and defensive stalwart, Giorgio Chiellini, has supressed talk of a fifth successive Scudetto, instead urging his teammates to prioritise a podium finish in Serie A.

Speaking to Sky Italia, the defender cited the Bianconeri's league position, highlighting the need to remain consistent throughout December.

“We have to be there, and be like a hammer, and try to slowly climb up the table," said the Italian.

Chiellini also shed light on the discussion held by the Juventus hierarchy during the international hiatus, where a finish in the Champions League places was given top priority.