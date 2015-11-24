VfB Stuttgart part company with manager Alexander Zorniger

After just six months in charge of the Bundesliga side, VfB Stuttgart announced that they had parted company with Alexander Zorniger with immediate effect. The decision comes on the back of Saturday's 0-4 home drubbing by fellow strugglers FC Augsburg, who actually started Saturday's game four points behind VfB.

Reasoning behind his dismissal

VfB Stuttgart have struggled for form all season, and in Zorniger's 13 games in charge, have mustered a mere 10 points from a possible 39 available, winning just three times - a win percentage of just 23%. Stuttgart have also shipped the most goals in the Bundesliga with a whopping 31 goals in the against tally in the Bundesliga standings.

This was Zorniger's fourth managerial job. He had previously managed 1. FC Normannia Gmünd, Sonnenhof Großaspach and RB Leipzig.

Quotes from the club

VfB President Bernd Wahler spoke about the decision to sack Zorniger. He said: "In particular, the manner of Saturday's defeat has preoccupied us. We took to analysing the effects on the team and the coaching staff, we evaluated our findings and drew our conclusion this morning."

Sporting director Robin Dutt also commented on the departure of 48-year-old Zorniger - "Alexander Zorniger is an excellent coach. The conversation was very emotional."

Also joining Zorniger in his departure are his assistant coach André Trulsen, Armin Reutershahn and goalkeeper coach Andreas Menger.

Who will take over?

Jürgen Kramny, VfB's current under-23 coach, will take temporary charge as the Swabians begin their search for a new permanent manager. His first game in charge is a tricky one, as he takes his newly adopted VfB side to North Rhine-Westphalia to take on Thomas Tuchel's Borussia Dortmund.

The club have said Kramny will take charge for as long as is necessary and there is no timescale on his caretaker role. The 44-year-old has a 32% win ratio with VfB u23's.