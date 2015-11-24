Bayern Munich 4-0 Olympiakos: Bavarians' blitz secures knock-out round berth

Thanks to goals from Douglas Costa, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller and Kingsley Coman, Bayern Munich secured a 4-0 win against Olympiakos on the UEFA Champions League 5th matchday and secured qualification to the knock-out phase.

Excellent start at the Allianz Arena

Pep Guardiola's formation against Greece side Olympiakos seemed promising. With Coman, Costa, Müller, Arjen Robben and Lewandowski in attack, the Spaniard put five attacking players in his starting line-up to face the guests' solid defence.

Another suprise in Guardiola's line-up was Holger Badstuber, who finally got a starting spot after long injury.

Bayern began to test the opponents' defence from the get-go and how they would respond with such pressure put on them. Olympiakos started off ery deep and made it difficult for Robben and co. to earn an early lead.

In the 8th minute then the first big chance fell for the Bavarians and the opening goal came with it. Jerome Boateng tried a long shot which Roberto could only parry into Douglas Costa's feet, and Brazilian reacted quickly to find the back of the net. Bayern got their early lead against Olympiakos and Douglas Costa showed, once again, why he is so important for the attack.

Not ten minutes later and Robert Lewandowski had doubled the lead for the hosts. A shot by Coman was blocked by the Pole himself, but he stopped it brilliantly and instantly turned and shot. Roberto had no chance to save this strike by the 27-year-old.

After 20 minutes Thomas Müller scored the third goal and ended any remaining hopes that the Greeks' had. A failed shot by Coman again alighted at Arjen Robben and the winger headed the ball into six-yard box, where Müller only had to slot the ball in.

Bayern Munich gave Olympiakos absolutely no chance. Almost every pass was intercepted and Bavarians got the ball back after mere seconds. After 30 minutes, Guardiola went more defensive and brought youngster Joshua Kimmich for Arjen Robben, who came off with a minor injury.

Until half-time whistle from referee Jonas Eriksson, there were no further chances of note; Bayern were in full control.

Bayern Munich continue to dominate

After the breakthe game continued as it ended after first half. Bayern continued their stylish play, but Greeks went a bit more offensive and had some shots which, however, were of no danger for goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer.

There was some bad news for Bayern, as the returning Holger Badstuber was shown red in the 53th minute by referee Eriksson, after he brought down Brown Ideye close to the penalty area. It was not a horrific foul, but Badstuber was the last man and so the Swede made the right decision. Guardiola brought on Medhi Benatia and took Lewandowski off after the red card for Badstuber.

Also, after the red card, they were definitely the better team on the pitch. Olympiakos got some more chances, but Neuer had another easy day in his goal and wasn't tested.

In the 70th minute Coman scored the fourth after a long ball by Philipp Lahm, which was knocked on by Müller and the French youngster headed the ball in. That was the final major action of the game, as Bayern fans were able to celebrate becoming group winners.