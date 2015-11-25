FK Krasnodar - Borussia Dortmund Preview: BVB not at full strength as they travel to Russia

Borussia Dortmund will make the long trip to FK Krasnodar on Thursday evening, in an attempt to secure top spot in Group C of the Europa League with a game remaining.

Having dropped into Europe's secondary club competition following a poor league campaign last time around, Thomas Tuchel's men have made light work of the competition, sailing through the qualification rounds before establishing themselves amongst the favourites thanks to some commanding group performances.

Die Borussen stand top of Group C

Picking up 10 points from their first for games, Dortmund started off with a narrow 2-1 win against Thursday's opponents, before being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw away at PAOK. They bounced back with a bang though, beating Qabala twice in their double header, 3-1 away and 4-0 at home.

Krasnodar sit second in the group, having gained seven points from three games following their opening loss against Dortmund, and do still have a chance of topping the group. However, they're full in the knowledge that a draw on Thursday could see them progress, whilst anything other than a loss will secure Dortmund's place as group winners.

One concern for them will be that they're coming into the game after a loss, with Hamburger SV defeating them 3-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday, allowing Bayern Munich to gain more ground at the top of the table.

Similarly, Krasnodar come into the affair off the back of a defeat, as they went down 3-2 away against Spartak Moscow.

Dortmund without key men

Another problem for Dortmund is that they are missing one or two players, and have rested others, that could hamper their chances of coming away with all three points.

Nuri Sahin has been left at home due to a groin injury that has been pestering him for the last few weeks, whilst Erik Durm has a knee problem that ruled him out. In addition to that, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Shinji Kagawa and Marco Reus have all been rested and remained in Germany.

Match facts

Borussia Dortmund have scored 21 goals in eight Europa League games this season, averaging an impressive 2.6 goals per match.

The Bundesliga side remain unbeaten in European competition under Tuchel (Played 8, won 7, drawn 1).

Despite winning four of their eight Europa League games this season, Krasnodar are yet to win consecutive games in the competition.

Although he won't play a part in Thursday's game, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will hope to remain as joint top scorer in the competition, having scored four European goals this season.