Mandorlini sacked as Verona boss

Hellas Verona boss, Andrea Mandorlini, has been removed from his post as manager, the club have confirmed.

The Gialloblu currently reside at the foot of Serie A, with Sunday's 3-2 defeat to fellow relegation battlers Frosinone was viewed as the final straw.

A replacement has yet to be appointed.

Dismal season

Verona currently lie eight points adrift of safety, with Sunday's 3-2 defeat at Frosinone the nadir in the Gialloblu's abject campaign.

They remain the only side in the top-flight yet to register a victory, having scored a measly ten goals -- the lowest in the division -- and conceded 24.

Last season's joint Capocannoniere Luca Toni has been sidelined with injury for much of the campaign and Giampaolo Pazzini, procured from Milan to alleviate the goalscoring burden on the veteran, has flattered to decieve.

Sporting director, Riccardo Bigoni, remarked after Sunday's defeat that he would "re-evaluate" the coach's position but urged the players and staff to take their share of the culpability.

Verona host Pavia in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday before welcoming Empoli to the Bentegodi.

Mandorlini steered the club to back-to-back promotion after a period of stasis.

A commendable job

Mandorlini was appointed as Verona manager in November 2010 and has since presided over back-to-back promotions from Lega Pro before cementing the Gialloblu's position in the top tier of Italian football.

The wily tactician was Serie A's longest serving manager, though Torino boss Giampiero Ventura can now lay claim to that title.

Eugenio Corini has been tipped as his successor, though the 45-year-old hardly strikes as the most endearing of appointments after captaining Verona's rivals, Chievo, during his playing career and coaching the side before he was dismissed last year.

The club are set to release a statement expressing their gratitude towards Mandorlini.