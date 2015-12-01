Juventus linked with move for Sampdoria midfielder Roberto Soriano

As Juventus look to bolster their midfield, they have reportedly targeted Sampdoria midfielder Roberto Soriano as a potential transfer target in January.

Soriano being chased after by many Serie A teams

Soriano should really already be a Napoli player as he was very close to joining the current Serie A table leaders before the transfer deadline ended in August. But due to the paperwork not being filled out before the deadline the move was cancelled and he was forced to stay at Sampdoria.

Sampdoria are currently in 14th place with 16 points but have to be wary as they are only three points away from the drop zone. Soriano has scored three goals for Sampdoria this season and has had three assists as well for the mid table side. But they are on a slide as they are on a three game losing streak with a 4-1 loss to a surging AC Milan side last weekend.

Problems in the midfield for Juventus

Adding Soriano would be a quick fix solution for Massimiliano Allegri and Juventus. After losing Arturo Vidal to Bayern Munich and Andre Pirlo to the MLS, Juve were short of midfield quality to begin with. But now with injuries to the likes of Sami Khedira and Kwadwo Asamoah, Juventus are short in the midfield and they can't play Paul Pogba and Claudio Marchisio every game. They need some depth.

Their midfield will be key for Juventus as it has been a strong point for the Italian side for many years. Since Juventus usually play three at the back with a 3-5-2 formation, the midfield is the most filled with and obviously the key to Juve. Their midfielders can control the game and have the pace to defend and then hit opponents on the counter. Soriano woud be a great fit for Juventus as he has all the qualites of a good midfield player. Even though he is not guaranteed a spot in the starting XI when everyone is healthy, he can be a key bench player for the Old Lady.