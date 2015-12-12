Darmstadt 98 vs. Hertha BSC: Visitors look to continue surprising climb up table

When the season started, many Bundesliga pundits expected Hertha BSC to be fighting down near the relegation zone for a majority of the season. However, there is only two matches left until the end of the calendar year and the blue and white stripes are level on points with Borussia Mönchengladbach, sitting in fourth.

Darmstadt, today's hosts, are also punching above their weight sitting in 12th after 15 matches played. The problem for the lillies though, is that they do not score a lot of goals, having found the back of the net a mere 15 times which is tied for second worst in the league.

Form

Hertha are absolutely flying at the moment, level on points with Mönchengladbach and have won three of their last five matches. Their last match against Bayer Leverkusen was spectacular. Vladimir Darida scored inside ten minutes before Leverkusen went down to ten men in the 17th. There was an equalizer though right before the half hour mark through Mexican international Javier Hernandez. The three points were won though, with a John Anthony Brooks finding the back of the net with 30 minutes remaining.

Meanwhile, Darmstadt cannot find any kind of consistency in league play. While they did win on the road at Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend, through a Aytac Sulu strike, they had not won a full three points since they defeated Augsburg away from home as well. Dirk Schuster will have to pick up points on a more regular basis if he wants to avoid his side from sliding deeper down the table.

Key Players

Young 23-year-old goalkeeper Christian Mathenia has been getting some attention recently and deservedly so. Mathenia signed for Darmstadt last summer and appeared in each of the clubs 34 matches en route to their promotion to the top flight. The youngster makes spectacular saves, has good command inside the eighteen yard box and is very confident coming off his line to either smoother danger or to punch away a delivery following a set piece. If his club has any shot at staying in the Bundesliga for another campaign, Mathenia will have to continue his stellar form.

Vladimir Darida is slowly turning into one of the most important components of Hertha's attacking quartet. The Czech plays primarly down the middle of the attacking midfielders and can create opportunities for his teammates as he does not really shoot a whole lot having only scored twice this season to date. As he gets more and more comfortable in this system, Darida will continue to get better as a footballer and use his technical ability in the final third to win three points for his side.

Prediction

With the way that Hertha has been playing in recent weeks, one would most certainly think that the visitors have enough about them in the final third and defending as a unit to get by the newly promoted side. Should they take all three points back to Berlin, there is a chance that they could be in the final automatic Champions League spot with a week to go until the winter break.