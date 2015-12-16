1860 Munich 0-2 VfL Bochum: Haberer and Hoogland send Bochum into quarter-finals

First half goals from Janik Haberer and Tim Hoogland secured a quarter-final berth for VfL Bochum, as they fought off a spirited 1860 Munich.

1860 were desperate to make up for their last showing at home, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to 1. FC Heidenheim. Stefan Ortega and Mugosa, Richard Neudecker and Daylon Claasen all started, with Benno Möhlmann making four changes; Stefan Eicher, Michael Liendl, Marius Wolf and Fejsal Mulic were the players to miss out.

Bochum opted for just one alteration after Gertjan Verbeek's men got back on track with a weekend win over SC Paderborn 07. Malcom Cacutalua was benched for the returning captain, Patrick Fabian.

Tough start

It was a hard start for both sides, in what was a passionate game. Timo Perthel and Fabian were in the wars with opponents early on, with both requiring treatment for knocks. The first chance of the game fell to Peniel Mlapa, who made a name for himself with the hosts, but he could only find the side-netting.

That was followed up by two header's from skipper Fabian, who was brilliantly denied by Ortega on both occasions. The 1860 defence was proving a tough nut for Bochum to crack, but they were being constantly bombarded by their visitors; the back-line were getting no support from their forwards.

Two late strikes send Bochum in ahead at half-time

That pressure eventually told on the hosts, who fell behind to a fine individual goal. Janik Haberer picked the ball up inside the 1860 half and drove towards the penalty area, before cutting inside and curling a precise shot into the the far corner. Ortega was helpless, and the Bochum fans were soon dreaming of the next round.

One became two, albeit controversially, just a few minutes later. A free-kick from the bye-line was taken by Marco Terrazzino and arrowed towards the back post. Tim Hoogland was ready and waiting to pounce though it was with his hand. The goal stood, Ortega was livid and the players continued to protest into the break; Bochum Gertjan Verbeek were over the moon.

Bochum still on top, more controversy

The second half had a similar feel to the first, with Bochum on top and continuing to attack. Hoogland fired over and Christopher Schindler made a great block from the midfielder, before Anthony Losilla brought a spectacular stop from Ortega. 1860, however, would not give up.

The Lions showed their fighting spirit through-out but felt aggrieved once again when a penalty appeal was turned down. It looked as good an appeal as any, with Rubin Okotie striking the ball against a defender's hand. Marco Fritz waved play on, much to their disgust. Some desperate crosses and shots flew in, but it was all in vain.