Former Gladbach defender Gohouri passes away

Düsseldorf police confirmed that, on Saturday, Steve Gohouri had died. The defender's body was found in the Rhein, near Krefeld, on New Year's Eve. He had been reported as missing by his family for weeks after he was meant to meet up with them in Paris; the Ivorian was 34 years old when he passed on and the police say there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Gohouri will be missed by many

Gohouri played in a range of countries across the footballing world. He began in France with Paris-Saint Germain before moving to Israel, Switzerland, Italy and then joined Borussia Mönchengladbach in December 2006. He made 46 appearances in the league for the Foals, scoring twice and adding a further two assists.

He then joined Wigan Atheltic after a dispute with club officials, before he was snapped up Skoda Xanthi in Greece. Gohouri returned to Germany in 2014 with Rot-Weiß Erfurt and remained there until the end of the 2014-15 season, and then signed a one-year contract with TSV Steinbach in the Regionalliga. He was last seen at their Christmas party.

Gohouri had enjoyed a journeyman career. (Image credit: imago - kicker)

Outpouring of sympathy for Gohouri and his family

His final club made a statement after the death of the 13-time Ivory Coast international, "All managers, players, coaches and assistants at TSV Steinbach are very concerned about the death of Steve Gohouri. Our thoughts in these difficult hours are with his family."

Gladbach were also quick to pay tribute to their former player, as Max Eberl stated: "This is terrible news. I have met Steve and will remember him as a lively person. Our thoughts and sympathy are with his family now." These two teams were joined by Wigan and others to offer their condolences to the immediate family and friends.