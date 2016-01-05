Pairs Saint-Germain - Bastia: League leaders look to continue winning streak
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored eight times against Bastia.

Pairs Saint-Germain have been, once again, the dominating force in French football as they remain 19 points clear of second-placed Monaco at the summit of the Ligue 1 table. The Parisians will look to keep their significant lead against Bastia, who are struggling at the bottom of the division, on Friday night.

Contrasting form for PSG and Bastia 

It has been business as usual for champions PSG this term, who remain undefeated as challengers Monaco and Lyon struggle with consistency. Paris-Saint Germain have essentially wrapped up the title this season, with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Angel Di Maria and Thiago Silva all impressing thus far.

Laurent Blanc's men went into the annual winter break with five consecutive wins under their belt, only dropping points to Angers in December. Convincing victories over last year's runners-up, Lyon, and high-flying Caen put an end to an ineffable 2015 for PSG.

The club returned after a 15-day absence of domestic football with a narrow win over ES Wasquehal in the Coupe de France last weekend. A strong starting XI ultimately overcame the amateur side with a solitary Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal after an hour.

PSG celebrate the only goal of the game.
After this fixture, PSG face-off against Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue quarter-final, another domestic tournament they are heavily favored to win. After their cup tie, it's back to Ligue 1 action as they face Toulouse and an upstart Angers team.

It has been a tough year for Bastia as they find themselves 16th in the Ligue 1 table, four points away from the dreaded relegation zone. They did end the year on a strong note, however, with a crucial 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Stade de Reims.