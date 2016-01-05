Pairs Saint-Germain - Bastia: League leaders look to continue winning streak

Pairs Saint-Germain have been, once again, the dominating force in French football as they remain 19 points clear of second-placed Monaco at the summit of the Ligue 1 table. The Parisians will look to keep their significant lead against Bastia, who are struggling at the bottom of the division, on Friday night.

Contrasting form for PSG and Bastia

It has been business as usual for champions PSG this term, who remain undefeated as challengers Monaco and Lyon struggle with consistency. Paris-Saint Germain have essentially wrapped up the title this season, with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Angel Di Maria and Thiago Silva all impressing thus far.

Laurent Blanc's men went into the annual winter break with five consecutive wins under their belt, only dropping points to Angers in December. Convincing victories over last year's runners-up, Lyon, and high-flying Caen put an end to an ineffable 2015 for PSG.

The club returned after a 15-day absence of domestic football with a narrow win over ES Wasquehal in the Coupe de France last weekend. A strong starting XI ultimately overcame the amateur side with a solitary Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal after an hour.

PSG celebrate the only goal of the game.

After this fixture, PSG face-off against Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue quarter-final, another domestic tournament they are heavily favored to win. After their cup tie, it's back to Ligue 1 action as they face Toulouse and an upstart Angers team.

It has been a tough year for Bastia as they find themselves 16th in the Ligue 1 table, four points away from the dreaded relegation zone. They did end the year on a strong note, however, with a crucial 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Stade de Reims.

A stunning goal, instigated by Seko Fofana and finished by Floyd Ayite, opened the scoring before 19-year-old Julien Romain sealed the win with his second Ligue 1 goal in just 80 minutes of action this campaign.

A 2-0 win against CS Sedan in the French Cup was the best possible start to 2016 for the Corsican outfit, who also encounter Montpellier and Guingamp in the next month.

Team news

Bastia will have a lot of players returning from injury and are expected to have a good amount of first-team players to select from. Francois Kamano is expected to play in his first game since September since he suffered a foot injury.

Yannick Cahuzac, Mathieu Peybernes and Julian Palmieri are all eligible to play as well after they served their respective suspensions.

PSG will also have a fully fit squad as Javier Pastore returns from injury as well.

Pre-match quotes

Gael Danic faced the media on Thursday morning and was realistic about their visit to the capital. He proclaimed that the most important part of this fixture is the "maintenance" as players begin to get used to full matches once more.

The 34-year-old also stated that there is "a world of difference" between the two put was quick to proclaim that "in a match, anything is possible". Thre was evidence of that at this exact stage last season when PSG succumbed to a 4-2 defeat at the Stade Armand Cesari.

Julian Palmieri scored a sensational goal in last season's 4-2 win.

Laurent Blanc also alluded to match fitness prior to kick-off, telling the club's official website that they had "difficulties" against ES Wasquehal as it was "a match of recovery". The manager then proclaimed that despite their advantage in the league, his side wants to "continue to take all the points".

Prediction

With Bastia failing to win at the Parc des Princes in 30 attempts and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's superb scoring record against the visitors, netting eight times, it promises to be yet another PSG victory.