Amandine Henry named among the most influential figures in French football

Undoubtedly, 2015 was a huge year for French midfielder Amandine Henry's career.

The 26-year-old, who has been part of the incredibly successful Olympique Lyonnais team since 2007, was awarded the Silver Ball for being the tournament's second best player at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, only behind USA midfielder Carli Lloyd.

The Frenchwoman was also named among the best players in Europe in 2015, a finalist in the annual UEFA Best Women's Player in Europe Award, but finishing second again - this time behind the former German striker Célia Šašić. She was also among FIFA's top 10 players in the world.

Made by French publication L'Equipe and released today, Henry's incredible 12 months was recognised as she was named as one of French football's most influential figures.

She made the list alongside the likes of Qatari businessman Nasser Al-Khelaifi - owner of Paris Saint-Germain who placed first in the list - as well as coach of the French men's team Didier Deschamps; Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas; the newly hired coach of Spanish club Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane; and striker Karim Benzema.

In addition to Henry, the only other woman in the list of 30 personalities was, in 17th position, Judge of the Court of Versailles, Nathalie Boutard. Her popularity was won due to her dealing with the case of Benzema allegedly leaking an intimate video of French national teammate, Mathieu Valbuena.

NWSL: Henry's new destination?

American club Portland Thorns have this week reportedly filed a discovery claim on Henry.

According to the NWSL roster rules, teams may claim the rights of domestic or international players that are not currently under contract with the league by adding them to their discovery lists. The league must approve any discovery claims.

Providence Park is the house of Portland Thorns. (Photo/wrongsideofthepond.com)

Even though the Thorns have filed a discovery claim, that does not guarantee that they will sign Henry. Still, they are expected to make more moves for big players before the start of the 2016 season.

If Henry's move to the Thorns is confirmed, she would not be the first European player to play for the Oregon team. She would join a list that boasts former German goalkeeper Nadine Angerer, now the club's goalkeeper coach; Spanish star Veronica Boquete, currently at Bayern Munich; and England striker Lianne Sanderson, now with new NWSL club, Orlando Pride.

Currently two European players are on the Thorns' team - Icelandic midfielder Dagny Brynjarsdóttir and English striker Jodie Taylor.

Lyon back activities this year.

After stopping for their winter break, Lyon will return to action to play against the ESAP Metz in the Coupe de France Feminine this weekend.

In the league, they currently lead the way in the Division 1 Feminine with 50 points from 13 games - having managed 12 wins and one draw so far. They boast the league's top-scorer too, Ada Hegerberg having bagged 22 goals, a tally she will be looking to add to when they play in the competition again on January 17, facing Guingamp.

In addition, the team will prepare for the clash against Slavia Prague for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women's Champions League in March. The first leg will be at the Stade de Gerland in Lyon, and the second at the Eden Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.