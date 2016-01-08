Fiorentina extend Matias Fernandez and Marcos Alonso's deals

Serie A club ACF Fiorentina have signed extensions with attacking midfielder Matias Fernandez and fullback Marcos Alonso through June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Fiorentina maintain unique talents in 'Mati Goals' and Alonso

Fernandez, 29, has been with Fiorentina since his £2.2 million transfer from Portuguese club Sporting CP in 2012. He has appeared 119 times for Viola, notching six goals and 27 assists.

Once a member of hometown club Colo Colo, the Chilean international was named South American Footballer of the Year in 2006. A master skill dribbler and free kick taker, he has 69 caps for La Roja, in which he has netted 14 goals and scored a magnificent penalty during the Copa America 2015 final, in which Chile won their first Copa in front of a monstrous home crowd.

Alonso, a 25 year-old Spaniard, came from Bolton to Fiorentina in 2013 following three seasons with the English club, originally signing a three-year contract. He went to Sunderland on loan in 2014 and has appeared 65 times for the Lilies, scoring four times and assisting on six other goals.

Marcos Alonso has been with the Italian club since 2013 (Photo Courtesy: Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images).

A Madrid native, Alonso was also able to play a lengthy youth career at Real Madrid, also appearing several times for the Spanish Under-19 national team. He has never been on a major tournament-winning squad but finished runner-up in the Coppa Italia and the Football League Cup during the 2013-14 season.

Current situation for Viola in Serie A

Fiorentina are currently sitting second in the Serie A league table, just a single point behind leaders Inter Milan. They returned to play after their winter break this Wednesday in a 3-1 win over Palermo, and will face up against Lazio at home on Saturday.