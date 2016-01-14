Rennes' Roazhon Park goes under futuristic makeover

Stade Rennais' iconic Roazhon Park went under the technological microscope as a group of skilled fans redesigned their team's ground to show what it will look like in the year 2115.

The image was cropped up by Vincent Subrechicot, a special effects professor in Rennes, and his two Garuda Production associates, Aurelien Pasquier and Cedric Tromeur.

Subréchicot said: "For us, it's an emblematic place of Rennes. We have a small project where we go and revamp other places of the town such as the town centre."

He followed up by saying: "It's a way for us to do a little bit of research and development - to test new things, but also to sculpture familiar places as we please."

The video shows the view of the current stadium side-by-side with the image created by the production team. Then, the video fades to show the development of the futuristic stadium featuring chrome coloured walls and flying vehicles.

The real Roazhon Park was given a makeover in the summer of last year as it saw a number of alterations to its look, including the introduction of new red sets. Furthermore, the name of the stadium was also changed from Stade de la Route de Lorient to the fan chosen, Roazhon Park.

The stadium in it's current state. (Source: Wikipedia)

Rennes possess poor home record this season

The fresh-faced stadium opened with a pre-season tie against Torino, which the hosts won 1-0 courtesy of a Pedro Mendes in the second half. Overall, the Ligue 1 outfit have endured a poor home record this season despite residing in eighth place. The club have won just twice at home all season, against a then struggling Montpellier and a weak Toulouse side, and shipping 14 goals in just 10 games ensures they hold the league's second-worst home record thus far. Both victories came in August, ensuring they are winless at the Roazhon Park in all competitions for eight matches.

Rennes host Bourg-en-Bresse, GFC Ajaccio and Saint-Etienne in the coming weeks.