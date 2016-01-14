Rennes' Roazhon Park goes under futuristic makeover
What Roazhon Park could potentially look like in 100 years. (Source: Ouest France)

Stade Rennais' iconic Roazhon Park went under the technological microscope as a group of skilled fans redesigned their team's ground to show what it will look like in the year 2115.

The image was cropped up by Vincent Subrechicot, a special effects professor in Rennes, and his two Garuda Production associates, Aurelien Pasquier and Cedric Tromeur

Subréchicot said: "For us, it's an emblematic place of Rennes. We have a small project where we go and revamp other places of the town such as the town centre."

He followed up by saying: "It's a way for us to do a little bit of research and development - to test new things, but also to sculpture familiar places as we please."