Stieber seals Nürnberg switch

Zoltan Stieber has finally got his move away from Hamburger SV, and will join 1. FC Nürnberg on loan until the end of the season. The Franconian club confirmed that there is an option to by Stieber at the end of the loan period.

A lack of playing time

After making 23 appearances in his first Bundesliga campaign with Hamburg - scoring and assisting three times - this season has been more of a struggle.

Having played just a handful of minutes and featuring just twice, both being late substitutions, he has moved in a big to get more game time.

This could, therefore, be a deal that works out well for HSV, Stieber and Nürnberg - who are looking for attacking options.

Jakub Sylvester, Alessandro Schöpf and Stefan Kutschke have already departed, meaning the Hungarian's arrival is a timely one.

The chance to prove his worth once more

Stieber has enjoyed great success in the German second tier, scoring 24 goals and adding 33 assists in a little over 100 games.

With both TuS Koblenz and Greuther Fürth he has shone, racking up the aforementioned impressive tallies and being a general headache for opposition defences.

His dribbling and crossing were used to great effect with the Shamrocks, as he and Ilir Azemi nearly returned the Trolli-Arena side to the Bundesliga.

Stieber should help push the side on to promotion, if his previous form in the second tier is anything to go by. (Image credit: kicker - Getty Images)

Stieber delighted with the move

"I know the second division very well and I hope that I can help the team and the Club and with my qualities," Stieber explained to the club website.

"The last six months in Hamburg have to been satisfactory for me. I just want to play regularly again and am pleased that the transfer worked out to Nürnberg," he added.

Stieber has traveled with the team to their training camp ahead of the return to 2. Bundesliga action in February.