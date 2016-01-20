Rolland Courbis is the new manager of Rennes

Rolland Courbis has been announced the new manager of French Ligue 1 club, Stade Rennais.

Over a week since being appointed as the club's Presidential Adviser, Courbis replaces Philippe Montanier who was recently sacked after Rennes were knocked out of the Coupe de France by Ligue 2 outfit, Bourg en Bresse Peronnas - losing 3-1 at Roazhon Park on Tuesday night.

The 62-year-old and his assistant, Jacques Bayle, will take the first team until the end of the current season.

Courbis hoping to improve Rennes in new role

To help Rennes, who are struggling to pick up domestic wins, new manager Courbis was originally appointed to advise club president Rene Ruello as well as being an aide to Montanier. However, just over a week after his appointment to that post, Courbis now replaces the manager.

Ruello gave a very brief press conference alongside club legend Mikael Silvestre about the appointment, in which he said: "I have seen Philippe to tell him that we have separated and that he was replaced by Rolland Courbis."

Ruello added that Courbis would be announced officially as the new manager on Thursday morning and will take his first training session in the afternoon.

Montanier had suffered immense fan criticism over the past few months due to the team's lack of victories, however, performances had picked up of late as Rennes currently sit in fifth place in the Ligue 1 table.

Courbis' most recent managerial role was one with Montpellier last year. | Photo: BeIN Sports

Nonetheless, he has been relieved of his duties, with Rennes to be Courbis' 17th spell in team management. His latest club, Montpellier, parted with him in 2015.

Les Rouges et Noirs have only mustered up seven wins in 21 matches this season but have racked up a staggering 10 draws with four defeats. The Bretons' home record has especially contributed to this having been abysmal - only twice have the home fans seen victory.

Courbis will be looking to rectify this, amongst other problems, to justify his switch of roles.