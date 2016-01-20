Vollmann arrives at Sandhausen

SV Sandhausen have signed Korbinian Vollmann from 1860 München.

Vollmann leaves 1860 after what has been a tough first half of the season, the club wallowing second-from-bottom in the standings and six points from safety - or three points off the relegation play-off spot.

It comes as little surprise that the 22-year-old has assessed his options then, opting for a switch to the team seventh in the table, joining Sandhausen on a two and a year half deal and for an undisclosed fee.

Vollmann looking to impress

The club are clearly excited about their new signing too, with them hopeful of Vollmann discovering the form he has showed with München's second team with this move.

Since his promotion to the first team in the 2. Bundesliga, the club have been struggling, meaning the youngster has managed only two goals in 23 appearances. Albeit, he himself will hope for more chances at Sandhausen, with just 11 of his games being played from the start in the second tier.

Vollmann has failed to impress with 1860's first team like he did with the second. | Photo: Liga 3

Speaking to the club's official website, Sandhausen's managing director Otmar Schork expressed his delight with the new arrival. "Vollmann is a fast, technically gifted player," he said. "We are very glad that we were able to sign him."

Vollmann himself also spoke about the move, saying that manager Alois Schwartz showed him "the best sporting perspective" and has him "totally convinced" that the club is the right one for him.

Sandhausen ready for big end to season

This is the second new signing for Sandhausen this week, following the arrival of Thomas Pledl from FC Ingolstadt as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of an all important second half of the season.

Seven points off of 1. FC Nürnberg in the promotion play-off spot, and 12 points off of the top two, the club are hoping for a big push from now until the end of the season, and they will be looking for both Vollmann and Pledl to play key roles in that.