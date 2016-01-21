Coupe De France Round of 16 Draw Results

The Coupe De France Round of 16 draw has been revealed and here are the fixtures for this round. The fixtures will be played February 9th and 10th.

Saint-Malo v GFC Ajaccio

Sarre-Union v Lorient

Paris Saint-Germain v Lyon

Granville or Sarreguemines v Bourg-en-Bresse

Troyes v St Etienne

Trelissac v Marseille

Sochaux v Monaco

Bordeaux v Nantes

There are great fixtures on hand. Here are the two you should check out.

Matchups to watch

PSG - Lyon

The reigning cup champions PSG have a good matchup on their hands as they face Lyon. But OL are struggling right now as they are currently 9th in the Ligue 1 table. The matchup may look good on paper, it may not be the same on the pitch.

Ibrahimovic celebrates goal with his teammates. | Photo: AFP/Franck Fife

The Parisians have a jam packed schedule and another cup fixture will cause Laurent Blanc to rotate his squad a little bit more than he would like. But the good thing is that star player Zlatan Ibrahimovic is hitting form and PSG should be favorites heading into this fixture.

Trelissac v Marseille

It's been a dream ride for fourth-tier side Trelissac as they have advanced to the Round of 16 in the tournament and now will host Marseille. Trelissac just recently beat Lille in the Round of 32 and will look to make it two wins against Ligue 1 teams in a row. They will be underdogs and it will be interesting to see how they approach this game.

This game is just as important for Marseille as they continue to recover after the horrible offseason they had. Reaching the quarterfinals of a cup tournament would be beneficial to the club's finances and team morale. They sit 8th in the Ligue 1 table and will need a good run of form to get back into European contention spots. Maybe a win in the Coupe de France could spark that.