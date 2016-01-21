Borussia Dortmund - Borussia Mönchengladbach Preview: BVB look to start new year on the right foot

After losing on the final weekend of the Bundesliga calendar in 2015, Borussia Dortmund will have to be on their toes as they face Borussia Mönchengladbach at Borussia-Park.

BVB keen to keep pace with Bayern

It was a disappointing loss for Borussia Dortmund on the last weekend of the 2015 Bundesliga season, as they lost 2-1 to 1. FC Köln. Despite going up 1-0, BVB lost the lead as a second half goal on the break by Köln won the game for the home side. But thankfully for them, it didn't change much in the Bundesliga table.

Right now it's a two team race between Bayern Munich and Dortmund for first in the Bundesliga. But BVB are eight points behind the Bavarians and are six points ahead of third place Hertha BSC. Dortmund are stuck in a place of their own right now but they have keep form to keep away from Hertha and stay with Bayern.

After this they play FC Ingolstadt 04 and Hertha. Then they will face VfB Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal quarter-final as they look to avenge last year's loss to VfL Wolfsburg in the final.

Gladbach gunning for Champions League berth

Three points separate high-flying Hertha and 4th-place Borussia Mönchengladbach in the standings. But the same total is the difference between Gladbach and Wolfsburg in 7th. This will be a tough second half of the season for Gladbach, as the table is jam-packed and one bad run of form can take them out of the European qualification spots.

But with Gladbach crashing out of the Champions League group stage, combined with their 4-3 loss to Werder Bremen in the DFB-Pokal, all the focus is on the Bundesliga.

They finished last year with a 3-2 win over SV Darmstadt 98 and will look to make a good start to the season. After this fixture, Gladbach will face 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Werder in their next two games.

This will be a great game as two teams who love to attack will be going for it all over the pitch. But right now Dortmund will have the advantage in the midfield due to Xhaka's absence.

Granit Xhaka's absence could be the difference between Gladbach's success and failure in this game. | Image credit: kicker - Getty Images

Xhaka suspended, both teams have injury worries

Gladbach will be without their main midfielder Granit Xhaka as he was sent off in their last game and is suspended for this fixture.

Alvaro Dominguez, Tony Jantschke, Patrick Herrmann, Nico Schulz and Andre Hahn are all still out for Gladbach due to injury.

Marcel Schmelzer and Sven Bender will both likely be out of this game for Dortmund as they are still recovering from injuries.

What they're saying

"Saturday's game is going to be nothing like the reverse fixture," said Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel to the media when asked about this fixture.

Tuchel also said: "They are much more active, aggressive and run more under Schubert, so we expect them to be very courageous."