Eintracht Frankfurt - VfL Wolfsburg Preview: Rückrunde returns as both sides look for three points

As the Bundesliga returns from the winter break, football returns to the financial capital of Germany, where Eintracht Frankfurt will lock horns with VfL Wolfsburg at the Commerzbank Arena in a clash that proves to be intriguing for a number of reasons.

Die Wölfe will have fond memories of the reverse fixture between the two sides, earlier this season. Courtesy of Bas Dost and the now departed Ivan Perišić, the hosts ran out 2-1 winners to start the new season with a win - Stefan Reinartz scored the consolation for die Adler.

Pre match comments

The Commerzbank Arena side, Eintracht Frankfurt, have so far failed to convince this season. They sit in 14th position only two points off the relegation places.

One of the major problems for die Adler has been scoring goals, indeed in December alone they scored a mere three goals. Manager, Armin Veh echoed these concerns in his pre-match press conference - he said "We have created too few goal scoring chances. Our game should be quick, flexible and fluid." Veh was also scathing to his sides performances in recent friendlies, stating "the preparation was good, however in the test matches we haven't convinced." Eintracht were defeated 4-0 by fellow Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund, in a test game in Dubai.

Yet the former VfB Stuttgart and HSV manager, Veh, was full of promising words for new signing Marco Fabian. "He [Fabian] can play in all attacking positions, you can tell he is a player that can pick a pass" the manager stated, whilst also expressing positive comments to other January arrival Szabolcs Huszti; "Huszti was there immediately. He has class that will help us immediately."

Despite being placed in 7th place, it has been a mixed hinrunde for Dieter Hecking and his die Wölfe side, yet the Volkswagen Arena side sit only six points from Hertha Berlin in third position such is the volatility of the Bundesliga.

Unlike his opposite however, Hecking was pleased with his sides preparation for the match in Frankfurt. "The preparation was absolutely ok. The team has implemented everything during the training," the Wolfsburg boss told reporters. The largest problem for die Wölfe has certainly been their dreadful record away from Lower Saxony, with only one win away from home all season. Hecking was frank about this and stated, "the away statistics don't read well. It must be better".

Bas Dost led VfL Wolfsburg to victory back in August

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

The Commerzbank Arena faithful can look forward to see no fewer than three winter signings, come Sunday afternoon. Alongside the aforementioned Marco Fabian and Szabolcs Huszti, die Adler have brought in talented Turkish defender Kaan Ayhan on loan from die Königsblauen, FC Schalke 04.

Yet, it is the Mexican Fabian who will receive all the attention. After making the highly reported switch from the Liga Mex and Guadalajara, Fabian has been compared with fellow compatriot Javier Hernandez who also made the switch to the Teutonic State and hit the ground running. Die Adler will have high hopes that Marco Fabian can emulate the Bayer Leverkusen striker.

In terms of injuries, Eintracht Frankfurt have only three definite absentees; those being the long term injured Luc Castaignos, Bamba Anderson and Johannes Flum. However, Marco Russ will be a late concern for Armin Veh's side and will be assessed closer to Sunday's kick-off.

Club legend Alexander Meier is expected to line up with Haris Seferovic in attack, the pair have a total ten goals between them so far this season. The worrying stat in that however, is that the ten goals adds up to 43% of their goals, whilst another 20% is out injured with Castaignos.

Predicted line-up: Hradecky; Ignjovski, Abraham, Zambrano, Oczipka; Aigner, Hasebe, Stendera, Huszti; Meier, Seferovic.

VfL Wolfsburg team news

Die Wölfe are still blighted by a number of injuries to top players. Both Luis Gustavo and Max Arnold are uncertainties, whilst Diego Bengalio is highly unlikely to feature at the Commerzbank Arena whilst still recovering from an injury. Carlos Ascues is also out, after suffering meniscal damage this week.

Yet the most worrying injury news for the Volkswagen Arena club is that of Bas Dost. The Dutch international fractured his metatarsal and is expected to be out of action until mid March at the earliest - a huge blow to club ambitions for the season.

Therefore, Max Kruse will be relied upon for the next months at least. The former Borussia Mönchengladbach man has lived up to the task so far, scoring five including a hat-trick against Hoffenheim. Kruse is expected to lead the line against die Adler, supported by the trio of Daniel Caligiuri, Vieirinha and Andre Schürrle.

With Benaglio most definitely out, either Max Grün or Koen Casteels will be between the posts; whilst the only area of non-injury concern is in defence with the usual back four of Träsch, Naldo, Dante and Rodriguez expected to start. Robin Knoche has been linked with move to die Fohlenelf, Borussia Mönchengladbach over the winter transfer period.

Predicted line-up; Grün; Träsch, Naldo, Danté, Rodriguez; Guilavogui, Draxler; Vieirinha, Caligiuri, Schürrle; Kruse.