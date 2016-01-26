Gianluigi Buffon to retire following 2018 World Cup

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will retire following the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The 37-year-old has practically won everything there has to be won in the business and is looking for one more shot at the Jules Rimet Trophy. Buffon currently plies his trade at Juventus who are currently second in the Italian Serie A table behind Napoli.

While picking up the Gianni Brera Sportsmanship Award, Buffon all but confirmed that the 2018 World Cup will be the last time he plays competitive football. He said this, "I will try to make the next World Cup and then it may be time to close the door. It will almost certainly be at the end of the 2018 World Cup.”

Buffon’s career

Before making his move to the Old Lady, Buffon began his youth career at Parma. After five years in the youth system, he made the move to the senior team in 1995. He played for his boyhood club from 1995-2001 before making the big-money move to Juventus. 1997 was when Buffon began his international career with Italy.

Buffon back in his Parma days. Photo Source: Gazzetta World

The Bianconeri made a 52 million pound move for Buffon and his Parma teammate Lilian Thuram; the goalkeeper cost them 23 million in the summer of 2001.

Since then, Buffon has been a constant figure in the Juventus side. He’s been with the Old Lady since 2001. In all, he’s made 443 appearances for Juventus and 169 for Parma.

Raking in the silverware

The amount of accolades that Buffon has won should come as no surprise considering he is a world-class goalkeeper. His first team titles came with Parma, winning the UEFA Cup, Coppa Italia, and Supercoppa Italiana in 1999. He also won the Bravo Award that year which is awarded to the most outstanding young player in Europe by Italian magazine Guerin Sportivo.

With Juventus, it’s been trophy after trophy for the Buffon. Though he’s never won the UEFA Champions League, he’s won pretty much everything else with the club. He’s won six Serie A titles with the most recent one coming last year, one Serie B title, one Coppa Italia, five Supercoppa Italianas, and two runners-up appearances in the Champions League. His Coppa Italia, Supercoppa, and Champions League silverware all came last year as well.

Buffon kissing the World Cup trophy after Italy's win in 2006. Photo Source: EPA

For Italy, Buffon was part of the 2006 World Cup winning squad. He’s also been a runner-up at the European Championships in 2012, losing to Spain in the final. The European Championships and UEFA Champions League are the only two major trophies he is currently missing. Buffon will get one more shot at a European Championship this summer in France.