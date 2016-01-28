Kermit Erasmus signs for Stade Rennais

Stade Rennais have signed their first player under the leadership of new manager, Rolland Courbis, by tying down striker Kermit Erasmus on a two and a half year deal.

The South African international joins Les Rouges et Noirs from Orlando Pirates where he had played for under three years.

The 25 year old attacker scored 13 goals in 51 matches for his previous club and has played eight times for his national team, scoring one goal.

Rennes have tracked their new man

Speaking of Erasmus, club representitve and former Manchester United defender, Mikael Silvestre, said: "He is a striker who has been followed for a certain amount of time by recruitment staff.

"He is someone who is very willing and very respectful. His qualities are based on speed and power and his quality in front of goal.

"He will offer other possiblities to Rolland Courbis and his technical staff."

Also speaking was Erasmus himself who spoke highly of his new manager, Courbis, calling him "legendary".

The Rennes new man was in the CAF Team of the Season, and has been said to be an excellent player on the ball.

What he misses back home

His signing for the Brittany club means that he will miss this weekend's derby match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. Erasmus' former Pirates side are a few points off the relegation places while the Chiefs are still within grasp of the league leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Other clubs the five foot seven attacker has played for include Dutch giants Feyenoord, in which he played four times.Furthermore, he has had a stint with another South African club, Supersport United where he had two spells.

Erasmus will wear the number nine jersey for Rennes, a shirt that has been vacant since the loan move of Ola Toivonen to Sunderland in the summer last year.