Eder to Inter tomorrow while Soriano will be in summer

Eder's long anticipated move from Sampdoria to Inter Milan is expected to be confirmed tomorrow various reports detail across the Italian peninsula.

While this news dominated headlines, news that Roberto Soriano will join the Nerazzurri in the summer featured similarly.

Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio first broke the news regarding Eder and the details of the deal before the likes of Gazetta dello Sport followed suit this morning.

The Brazilian born, Italian international is believed to have agreed on a deal until 2020 worth €1.5 million a season and joins on loan until the end of the season for a fee of €1.5 million before Inter must pay up €10.5 million to sign him permanently with no objections as agreed in the deal.

Soriano will transfer over in Summer

Equally as vital Roberto Soriano has agreed on a deal to move to the San Siro as well as the club's agreeing a fee with the move set to be completed in the summer Gianluca Di Marzio says.

Having recieved Andrea Ranocchia on a permanent basis and Dodo on a temporary basis, Sampdoria and Inter's relationship is booming and as a result, Sampdoria are selling two of their key players to Roberto Mancini's side.

Soriano and Eder go hand in hand with one another and will give a goal shy Inter a much needed boost.

Eder slams Sampdoria over departure

Although nothing is 100% confirmed yet, Eder has allegedly came out and slammed Sampdoria over the way they've handled his departure.

TeleNord reported that Eder claimed to have been "bundled out" to a friend and was given the ultimatum to pick between Leicester and Inter Milan "based on (the) salary."

He went on to confirm that although "some things need to be sorted out" everything will be done "by the end of the window."