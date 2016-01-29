Fan favourite Grace McCatty extends her contract with Bristol City Women

Grace McCatty, who suffered the agony of being relegated with Bristol City Women last year, will be playing her 10th season with the club after renewing her contract.

Having joined from Gloucester City in 2006, she has risen through the ranks at Bristol and was made captain last season, despite having to take a leave of absence to do volunteering work in Zambia.

A big character

On the contract extension, Bristol manager Willie Kirk told the club's official website; “Everyone at the club are thrilled to have re-signed Grace”, before adding that she is a “big character in and around the place.”

Having played nine previous seasons with Bristol, during which she participated in two FA Cup finals and six Champions League games, McCatty adds a wealth of experience.

As a player, she is an “‘old-style centre back" who "can also play football,” Kirk said, with her adding these qualities to the team as well as a wise head.

A new challenge

McCatty added to her manager's words, saying: “I am really looking forward to what will be a new challenge with Bristol this year”.

After her trip to Zambia last season, which she thanked the club for being so supportive about, she also stated that she couldn’t “wait to get out on the pitch" and that she is again "look[ing] forward to life at Bristol City.”

McCatty is a key part of this Bristol team. | Photo: Getty

City, who changed their name from Bristol Academy prior to the season, will be hoping for a quick return to top flight football. Earlier in the week, another former club captain, Corinne Yorston, re-joined the team, and Bristol will be hoping that she, together with McCatty, can guide the team back to WSL 1 - along with another heap of new signings.

Next up for Bristol City is a third round home FA Cup match against Queens Park Rangers Ladies onn Sunday 7 February.