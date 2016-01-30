Bayern Munich - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Preview: League leaders face first home test since winter break

League leaders Bayern Munich are back at home on Sunday as they welcome a Hoffenheim side in the bottom three of the Bundesliga.

Pep Guardiola's side were victorious in their first match after the winter break last week as they beat Hamburg 2-1 thanks to a brace from Robert Lewandowski. Hoffenheim meanwhile drew 1-1 with Bayer Leverkusen after taking the lead through Jiloan Hamad.

Team News

Bayern Munich: It's not all good news in the Bayern Munich camp, especially due to their recent injury problem. Mario Götze, Franck Ribery and Mehdi Benatia are all still doubts for Sunday's fixture. Juan Bernat is close to a return from a groin injury that's kept him sidelined since October and could feature against Hoffenheim.

The biggest blow of all comes as Jerome Boateng has been ruled out until April with a groin injury, leaving the squad short on defenders. Rafinha may be back for Sunday's match but the Boateng injury is a major blow for Pep Guardiola's team as they chase a trophy on multiple fronts.

Projected XI: Neuer; Rafinha, Badstuber, Xabi Alonso, Alaba; Thiago, Lahm, Robben, Douglas Costa; Lewandowski, Müller.

Hoffenheim: A point last week lifted Hoffenheim off of the bottom of the table but they remain in the relegation zone and the task doesn't get any easier this weekend. Kai Herdling and Pirmin Schwegler are close to returns while Tarik Elyounoussi is a doubt with a groin problem.

Tobias Strobl, who featured in last week's draw, is a doubt for Sunday having picked up the flu. Eugen Polanski is out with a thigh injury suffered recently.

Projected XI: Baumann; Kaderabek, Schär, Kim, Süle; Rudy, Schmid, Hamad, Amiri; Volland, Vargas.

Lewandowski will be hoping to find the back of the net once again this weekend. | Image credit: kicker

Background

In their last ten meetings, Hoffenheim have failed to beat Bayern Munich, managing two draws in that span.

The first match between the two this season finished 2-1 to Bayern Munich thanks to Robert Lewandowski's last minute winner. Kevin Volland originally opened the scoring in the first minute before Thomas Müller equalised near the end of the first half and Lewandowski snatched all three points for his side.

Bayern Munich are currently 35 points and 16 league places ahead of their opponents on Sunday.

Hoffenheim have not kept a clean sheet against Bayern Munich since 2011 in a 0-0 draw.

Players to Watch

Bayern Munich - Robert Lewandowski: Not many teams have been able to stop the Polish international this season. Lewandowski is second in the top scorers table with 17 goals and has helped Bayern Munich to a comfortable cushion atop the Bundesliga. He'll be the centre of attention yet again on Sunday and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him among the goals after netting twice last week.

Hoffenheim - Kevin Volland: The German international has only scored five times this season but it's been a disappointing campaign overall for Hoffenheim. If the visitors are to snatch a point or even all three, Volland will have to be at his best and against a weakened Bayern Munich defence, the possibility remains.