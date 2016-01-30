SV Darmstadt 98 0-2 Schalke 04: Meyer and Sané shine bright for the Royal Blues

Schalke 04 took full advantage of a mixed weekend for the Champions League chasing sides, as they recorded a 2-0 win over a defiant SV Darmstadt 98 side.

Meyer strikes on the stroke of half-time

Both teams came into the game unchanged after their last games, though enjoyed very different results in those matches. Darmstadt picked up a win against Hannover, while Schalke were soundly beaten by Werder Bremen - a real shock to the system.

The hosts were robust in the table and willing to run, giving Schalke no time to settle in front of a rowdy crowd at the Stadion am Böllenfalltor. Schalke were growing into the game as time went on but it was a tough watch, with neither side comfortable in possession and the ball constantly given away.

Johannes Geis produced the one real moment of quality in the opening half hour, with his free-kick glancing the post. Marcel Heller had Darmstadt's only opportunity of note, although hesitation prevented him from taking full advantage of a promising position.

The opener finally came in the final stages of the second half. Leroy Sané burst into the box and cut the ball back into the six-yard box, where Max Meyer helped it into the bottom corner to give Schalke the lead with just a couple of minutes left. Darmstadt were, understandably, down-trodden.

This game was not for the feint of heart. | Image credit: kicker

Meyer makes sure of the points

That late goal made all the difference in the opening minutes of the second period, as Meyer and Sané combined to double their advantage. A magnificent run and pass from the latter gave in-demand Sané the chance to capitalise. He did just that, sliding the shot through the legs of Christian Mathenia to make it 2-0.

Meyer and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar had a hat-trick of chances to further put the game beyond doubt, though a combination of wasteful finishing and Mathenia's defiance kept the score at two. Ralf Fährmann was called into action late on by Tobias Kempe and twice from Sandro Wagner, but it was a comfortable and deserved win in the end.