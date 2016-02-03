Demann extends contract with Hoffenheim until 2017

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Frauen have announced the renewal of one of their main player's contracts

Defender Kristin Demann, 22, will remain in the German club, who are currently sixth in the 2015/16 Allianz Frauen Bundesliga, until 2017.

Promising start to her career in Potsdam

Born in the city of Gehrden, Lower Saxony, Demann began her career in 1998 at FC Bennigsen. In January 2009, she moved first to TSV Havelse before joining Turbine Potsdam later that year.

She initially played with the squad of the second team, where she debuted in September 2009 in the second division match against FSV Gütersloh 2009. She also claimed the B-Junioren title in 2010.

Since then, Demann has been a part of the Turbine first team. Her debut for the first team came in September 2010 in the Women's Champions League, against Åland United, in the Round of 32.

Demann debut with German senior team. (Photo: achtzehn99.de)

Four days later, she made ​​her debut in the Bundesliga during the 1-1 draw in the away game against FCR 2001 Duisburg; she replaced the legendary Nadine Kessler. With Turbine, she won the 2011 and 2012 German Championship.

In April 2012 Demann suffered a cruciate ligament injury and was rarely used in the follow season. The following campaign, she moved on loan to newly promoted Hoffenheim. She immediately became key player and played every single game.

On June 5, 2014 Hoffenheim finally announced the move had been made permanent, and she signed a two-year contract with Die Kraichgauer. In a total of 56 Bundesliga matches for TSG, she is yet to miss a minute.

Club happy with the extension

"We are obviously happy and proud, that we are able to keep a player like Tini Demann beyond the current season at TSG," said Ralf Zwanziger, head of the women's team.

The player was part of Germany's youth teams, from under-15 through to under-20. On October 22, 2015 she made her debut for the first-team.