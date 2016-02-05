Pep Guardiola hits out at the press, stating "coaches get no respect"

The Bayern Munich manager hit out at press during his pre-match press conference prior to this week's match against Bayer Leverkusen.

"Coaches don't get any respect anymore"

The future Manchester City manager had a lot to say during his pre-match press conference this week, stating that coaches are no longer respected, no matter what they say. He asked the media, "Why don't you write about the wonderful words I say to my players before games?"

It appears Pep is finally done with the Bundesliga and everything that comes with it. With his switch to Manchester City at the end of the season confirmed, Guardiola is seemingly just doing what it takes to get through the remainder of the season.

Pep Guardiola is heading to Manchester City at the end of the season. | Image source: Sky Sports.

Frustration with the media

Guardiola appeared to be extremely frustrated and tired with the media's questions and took it upon himself to let them know just that. He added: "I don't know why coaches even give press conferences anymore. There are important papers here that have not even asked me questions about the sport."

He then went on to say, "It was the right decision not to give [individual] interviews. Journalists must know why they are here. I love to talk about tactics - back three, back four and so on." A fair point by the Spaniard, who we may not see in a press conference for a while, judging by his comments.

It's clear that Pep only want's to talk football, but don't press conference's and everything else come with the job? Some will stick up for Pep and praise him for speaking out against the media, however, some will disagree and say it's purely a problem that comes with the job.

One thing is for certain though, Pep's next press conference will certainly be a very interesting one.

Quotes via GOAL.com