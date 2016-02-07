FC Ingolstadt 04 2-1 FC Augsburg: Schanzer seal win with second half turnaround

For the second time in three games since the start of the year, Ingolstadt won a home game by virtue of a Moritz Hartmann penalty. Augsburg went ahead with a stunning goal from Konstantinos Stafylidis, only for Marvin Matip and Hartmann to turn things around.

Pascal Groß returned to the Ingolstadt eleven after missing the game in Dortmund, one which he was devastated to be forced out of. The Schanzer put up a valiant fight in a two-nil defeat, with Ralph Hasenhüttl opting to bring in Groß for Alfredo Morales.

Augsburg had made a steady start to 2016, drawing blanks in draws with Hertha BSC and Eintracht Frankfurt. Markus Weinzierl was dealt a huge blow in the week, after losing captain Daniel Baier to injury. Ja-Cheol Koo replaced him, with Stafylidis and Caiuby taking the places of Philipp Max and Jan Moravek.

Stafylidis shocks the hosts

It was a rather dull opening to the game, with neither side able to break the other down. A few hopeful crosses were sent in but they didn't amount to much. It was from a ball into the box that the opening goal came, although it had nothing to do with the quality of the cross.

Caiuby tried to head the ball goalwards from Paul Verhaegh's delivery, only to see Danny da Costa make a vital interception. The danger looked to have passed as the header was a sizeable clearance in itself, though Stafylidis strode onto the ball and rifled it into the top right corner. Ramazan Özcan could only watch on as the ball hit the back of the net with a stunning, swerving strike.

Ingolstadt respond well

The remainder of the half was dominated by Ingolstadt, as the goal seemingly sparked them into life. Roger went close with a header from Pascal Groß' corner, with the pressure beginning to ramp up on the visitors.

The hosts came agonisingly close before the break after Matip managed to get some space at the back of the box. He collected a flick on and sent a half-volley screaming towards goal, only to see Stafylidis make a crucial intervention on the line. Ingolstadt continued to pile forward but Dario Lezcano was continually thwarted by brave defending.

Stafylidis' stunner opens the scoring. | Image credit: kicker - imago

Matip heads his side level

If the first have lacked any real clear cut chances, the second was even more devoid of goalmouth action. Augsburg had seemingly regrouped after the break but were finding things difficult, in terms of breaking Ingolstadt down.

Eventually there would be a clear-cut chance in the second period as another corner proved to be the visitors' downfall. Groß picked out Roger at the back post and the Brazilian powered a header towards goal. It would have been comfortably dealt with by Marwin Hitz but Matip snuck in front of the Swiss stopper and cannoned the ball in off the bar. Ingolstadt had, deservedly, found an equaliser.

Hartmann keeps calm from the spot

The final minutes were tight and tense but the home side were in control. Hartmann sent a shot inches past the post on the turn, but he would have a chance to redeem himself not long after. Just like in the game against Mainz to start the year, Groß' involvement caused a penalty. He was hauled down from behind and Michael Weiner had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. Hartmann duly converted, sending Hitz the wrong way to seal all three points and end Augsburg's unbeaten run.