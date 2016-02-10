Majri signs a new contract with Lyon until 2019

Amel Majri has decided to extend her stay at Olympique Lyonnais until 2019. The highly rated full-back was out of contract at the end of this season and has opted to continue her professional career with one of Europe's greatest sides.

She has come through the ranks at Lyon to become an international star and has played 94 matches for club, scoring 24 goals. Her professional career started in 2010 and her list of accomplishments include two UEFA Women's Champions League titles, five Division 1 Feminine titles and four international trophies with France.

Majri has been a huge part of Lyon's success. | Image source: L'Equipe

Majri and Aulas have their say

Majri seemed pleased to remain in Lyon: "I am very pleased to stay another 3 years in my hometown, my heart. I am very pleased. I look forward to achieving all the goals that we have set as a club."

Majri also reiterated her desire to play further up the pitch, "I have had assurances from the club and the manager over my desire to play higher up the pitch. I will prove that I am capable of playing there."

Jean-Michel Aulas, also on hand, had this to say: "It is a wonderful thing. It allows us to show that we know and that we will keep our best players so that we can continue to progress."

Aulas suggesting big things are on the horizon

Aulas also spoke on Lyon's prospective transfer plans: "We have several players who will soon be out of contract and we had anticpated this so we have recruited Marino Faccioli and Gerard Preacher for next season." He added, "Other star players may join the team as well. We aim to be the best team in the world."

With rumours surrounding a few well-known players it seems that Aulas' desire for Olympique Lyonnais to be the best may just come true. In the mean time, he and the club have secured the services of a player with more to give in the future that could become a mainstay for both the club and the national team of France.