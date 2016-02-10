VfL Bochum 0-3 Bayern Munich: Favourites get touch of fortune in the Ruhr

DFB Pokal quarter-final tie between VfL Bochum, of the 2. Bundesliga, and Bayern Munich, of the Bundesliga. The match was played at the rewirpowerSTADION, Bochum.

Bayern Munich made hard work of their DFB Pokal quarter-final with VfL Bochum on Wednesday night, but the sending off of Jan Simunek helped them on their way to a 2-0 win.

After a couple of early scares were dealt to the visitors on the counter, Robert Lewandowski relieved the travelling fans when he clinically broke the deadlock six minutes before the interval.

Thomas Müller should have doubled this advantage at the end of the first half, with Simunek seeing red less than 15 minutes after entering the fray, but a mixture of a bad spot-kick and a good save meant the score remained at just the one come the break.

With 10 men, Bochum were easier to break down in the second period, and so it was 2-0 just past the hour as a result as Thiago Alacantara's shot deflected in past the helpless goalkeeper.

Lewandowski then rounded things off in the final minute as Bayern completed the semi-final line-up. They go into the draw for the last four with Werder Bremen, Borussia Dortmund and Hertha BSC.​

Bochum surprisingly sharp, but it can't last

As expected, Bayern were dominant from the off against the second-tier opponents. Despite a difficult surface because of the rain, their passing was sharp and crisp as Lewandowski posed a threat early on with a couple of half chances.

Unexpectedly, however, it was Bochum who should have taken the lead inside the first 10 minutes. The hosts were holding their own at the back to limit the visitors to few opportunities, and on the counter they were exploiting Bayern's depleted back three brilliantly. Simon Terrode twice broke through on goal, but he fired wide from the golden first chance he got.

Inevitably, their lack of cutting edge would soon be punished by one of the most clinical sides in the land and one of the most clinical men in the land too - Lewandowski arrowing his shot into the far corner with the aid of the post, having linked up neatly with Müller.

Lewandowski broke the deadlock just before the break after a difficult start. | Photo: FC Bayern Munich

It should have been 2-0 just before the break, but a lack of composure seemingly rubbed off on the visiting side as Müller uncharacteristically squandered a chance from the spot. Manuel Riemann made a brilliant save to deny the Germany international, and was duely pumped up afterwards, but the red card dealt to Simunek for denying Arjen Robben a clear goal-scoring opportunity and conceding a penalty had Bochum a goal and a man down at half time.

It's not convincing, but it's rounded off

Bayern cranked the pressure up a notch after half time, with Bochum understandably weaker with 10 men. Douglas Costa suddenly found much more space down the left and he didn't need a second invitation to exploit it. Yet, Robben could not make the most of the great service Costa was providing as a result, missing what can only be described as a sitter from a few yards out immediately after the restart.

It would be two just past the hour, but there was plenty of good fortune about it. There was no luck about the build-up, with Robben and Müller showing their class to tee up Thiago, but the Spaniard's attempt took a big nick on its route to the back of the net.

Bayern continued to spurn chances to extend their advantage despite being in total control, with Müller and Costa both guilty of missing big opportunities as well as Robben, but ultimately it did not matter.

Lewandowski rounded things off nicely in the final minute of the 90, Arturo Vidal brilliantly robbing Bochum of possession before Robben slipped the Poland international through to put the cherry on the cake as Bayern comfortably made it into the last four.