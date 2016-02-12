1. FSV Mainz 05 2-1 Schalke 04: Schmidt's side up to fifth after impressive win

1. FSV Mainz 05 made it three wins in a row on Friday night, as they secured a 2-1 win over Schalke 04. Captain Julian Baumgartlinger stole a late winning goal after Younes Belhanda canceled out Gaëtan Bussmann's opener.

Exciting opening

The game started brightly for both sides, with chances coming at either end. Schalke were able to get in behind the Mainz defence on several occasions, although the final ball to Klaas-Jan Huntelaar was sorely missed and neither Belhanda or Leroy Sané could take full advantage.

The first Mainz opportunity fell to striker Jhon Cordoba, who latched onto a hopeful through ball. His close range shot was well saved by Ralf Fährmann, however. Leon Goretzka responded with a first-time shot on the edge of the area, only to see Loris Karius make a smart stop.

Bussmann opens the scoring

After that, the game fell into a lull. Neither side were able to make a breakthrough and the sides traded blows in midfield. It was clear that something special was spark things into life, and Bussmann provided just that. A corner was only half cleared and found the defender waiting on the edge of the area, who sent a well-struck half volley screaming into the bottom corner. Fährmann was unsighted, and powerless to prevent the ball from finding the back of the net.

The remainder of the half was tight and tense but provided no real chances for Schalke to come back into the game. Sané was wasteful, and Maximilian Meyer ineffectual. Things needed to change after the break.

Turgid second half broken up by two goals

Change they did, as Belhanda struck after 30 seconds of the second half. The quiet Meyer was involved immediately, though his shot was brilliantly blocked by Stefan Bell on the line. The youngster didn't lose heart, picking up the loose ball and squaring it for his Moroccan team-mate. Bell couldn't repeat the heroics, and Belhanda was soon celebrating his first Schalke goal.

The remainder of the half was close and hard-fought, with neither side able to break down the midfield dead-lock. That finally came in the final ten minutes, as a Yunus Malli cross was met by Julian Baumgartlinger. The captain stole in unmarked at the back post, leaving Fährmann with no chance and Mainz free to escape with the three points.