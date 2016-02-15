Delightful Draxler ensures Wolves head home with slender lead after dramatic Gent revival

FT - Well, what a finish that was! Wolfsburg went deservedly 3-0 up but a crazy comeback means that Gent now have hope heading into the second leg. That's all from me, Jonathan Walsh. I hope you enjoyed our coverage, goodnight!

FT - Gent 2-3 VfL Wolfsburg - 0-1, Draxler 44'. 0-2, Draxler 54'. 0-3, Kruse 60'. 1-3, Kums 80'. 2-3, Coulibaly 89'.

90+4' Gent have a late penalty appeal turned down on Nielsen. It's a 50/50 call.

90+2' Final Wolfsburg change, as Putaro replaces Kruse. One minute to go of added time.

Just like I said, what could have been! The hosts find a second through a pin-point Saief cross, whichs picks out Coulibaly perfectly and he heads past Casteels at the near post.

89' Could Gent be about to pull off the comeback of all comebacks? It's 2-3!

85' Saief curls one just past the post, what could have been a fantastic goal! Had Gent played like this for the entire game, this score-line would have been vastly different.

83' Almost another! Dejaegere hits a hopeful shot from range that takes every inch of Casteels' sizeable frame to pull it out of the bottom corner.

Kums has deserved that if nothing else! He cuts inside the area and leaves the Wolfsburg defenders for dead, beating Casteels for pace. The ball finds the bottom corner, and he'll feel he should do better.

80' There could be hope for Gent, Kums scores!

78' Finally a meaningful shot! Asare strikes a powerful shot from 25 yards, only for it to go straight into the arms of Casteels.

75' Despite having a few half chances in promising wide areas, there is a complete lack of quality to pick a man out in the area. The fans are understandably frustrated.

72' The game is really starting to zip by now, and Gent are sinking without trace. They just haven't been able to test Casteels on a regular basis, with the service to their forwards very poor.

67' To their credit, Gent haven't given up all hope and are still desperately trying to grab a vital goal. The final ball is letting them down, however.

63' The crossbar and Casteels prevent a looping Kums shot from heading in off of a Dante deflection.

62' Kruse rattles the post! His finish from a tight angle comes back off the upright, desperately unlucky!

The 900 or so Wolves in the stadium are in dreamland! The resulting free-kick is taken quickly and sees Träsch burst down the line, driving in a hard cross into Max Kruse. He flicks it in at the near post, and that should seal Wolfsburg's place in the next round.

60' Wolfsburg have made it 0-3!

59' Yellow card - Kums. He hacks down Vieirinha, no doubts or complaints from the skipper.

58' Gent happy to play keep ball after going behind, hoping to kill any more momentum in the Wolves' favour.

That's the class that Draxler possesses! We haven't seen that since his early days at Schalke, with his delightful finish leave Sels helpless. After Renato gave the ball away in midfield, Draxler snapped onto it and nutmegged Mitrovic before chipping over the oncoming goalkeeper. Cool, calm, collected.

54' Wolfsburg make it 0-2, what a finish!

50' Dante is forced to head behind after a good cross from the left, and the defender marshals the resulting corner back to Casteels. Good play by the Brazilian.

48' A little tussle to start the second period as Vieirinha and Luiz Gustavo pick up early bookings. The Wolves are on top, however.

The second half is underway! Can Wolfsburg hang on?

HT - Gent 0-1 Wolfsburg (Draxler 44'). That will be it for the first half, a stellar strike from Julian Draxler is the difference at the break.

45+1' Wolfsburg substitute: Jung is unable to continue, as Schürrle takes his place. Two minutes added on.

Superb strike! Julian Draxler has given Wolfsburg a 0-1 lead after a wonderful move. He rounds Foket near the half way line before playing a one-two with Vieirinha and curling past the helpless Sels. A deserved lead on the balance of play.

44' WOLFSBURG TAKE THE LEAD!

39' The hosts are building up a head of steam and they have a shout for a free-kick on the edge of the area turned down, as Dante bundles into Depoitre. Simon also steals a Knoche pass and drives towards goal, only to be crowded out.

35' A chance for Gent falls from a corner, although Depoitre fails to make it count. He can't get a clean contact on the ball after beating Dante to it, leaving Arnold to clean up the pieces.

32' It's a game that has been lacking in quality so far, and a dull period of play recently has reflected that. Very little happening for either side.

27' The half way point in the half has come and gone with Wolfsburg continuing to attack, the long ball is seemingly the best way to earn a break through.

25' Nearly a breakthrough! Wolfsburg thought they'd taken the lead but a vital stop from Sels denies Mitrovic's goalward bound header. An embarrassing moment avoided!

22' The Gent fans are starting to boo and whistle Moen, who they feel is given a series of decisions against them. No complains from the players, or captain Kums.

19' Mitrovic makes another two vital interceptions after Gent continue to give the ball away in their own third of the pitch. Kruse fails to make them pay, but Wolfsburg seem to be getting closer.

17' Svein Oddvar Moen waves away Gent penalty appeals on Vieirinha. The correct decision, as the Portuguese wasn't looking at the ball.

15' Gent manage to scramble the ball away after good initial defending by Mitrovic and Neto. Träsch hacks the rebound wide.

13' Maxi Arnold fires wildly over after some good play by Kruse. Schürrle warming up, although Jung is back on his feet.

11' Foket collects a lovely cushioned header from Depoitre and has time and space to get a shot away, only to blaze a half-volley over the bar.

10' There will most likely be a change for Wolfsburg soon after a slip from Sebastian Jung sent his knee in an awkward direction. That's a nasty looking injury.

8' Despite the rocky start, Gent seem to be confident in letting Wolfsburg come forward. The hosts' only chance came through Simon, though he was quickly closed down.

5' First shot of the game for Wolfsburg! Rodriguez's run down the line opens up space for Draxler in the middle, but he can't make the most of it and fires over.

3' A quiet start for both teams early on, though Gent have continued to give the ball away in their own half. A few early crosses have provided little for Kruse so far.

1' Early chance for Wolfsburg as Mitrovic gives the ball away in defence, only for Draxler to head a cross wide.

Kick-off! We're underway in this evening's last-16 tie!

19:40. The teams are coming out into the tunnel, we'll rejoin you when it's time for kick-off!

19:35. 10 minutes until we get underway in Belgium, and the teams are heading back into get a final few words of encouragement from their respective managers before battle begins.

19:25. Wolfsburg may go for an early goal this evening, in a bid to put pressure on the hosts from the start. Luiz Gustavo's experience in the centre of midfield, along with Dante behind him, could prove crucial.

19:20. Gent are currently being put through their paces in the warm-up, with Wolfsburg also going through their final preparations.

19:15. Just half an hour until kick-off and the noise is slowly starting to build at the GHELAMCO-arena. It's hard to say what would be a good result for either side, giving their inexperience in the competition. Gent will be keen to keep a cleansheet amongst other things, however.

19:10. The other game this evening features Real Madrid and Roma, and we will bring you updates of any major incidents right here.

19:05. Robin Knoche and Dante will be marshaling the centre-back area this evening, with the former replacing the suspended Naldo. Dante will also make his 50th appearance in UEFA competition.

18:56. Just under an hour until kick-off and, as well as the atmosphere, Wolfsburg's approach to Gent's three-at-the-back formation will be of particular interest. Given the fluidity of which Bayern Munich deploy the tactic, they should be used to it.

18:53. It will be interesting to see how both teams handle the ocassion this evening, as it is their first ever knock-out Champions League tie. Gent are in better form, but will that matter tonight?

18:50. Gent have managed to get key players fit for this game, but the same can no be said of Wolfsburg. They're without the likes of Diego Benaglio, Naldo, Bas Dost and Joshua Guilavogui.

18:47. And the hosts, Gent: (3-2-4-1) Sels; Nielsen, Mitrovic, Asare; Neto, Kums; Foket, Milicevic, Simon, Dejaegere; Depoitre.

18:43. Here we go! Starting with Wolfsburg: (4-2-3-1) Casteels; Jung, Knoche, Dante, Rodriguez; Luiz Gustavo, Träsch; Vieirinha, Arnold, Draxler; Kruse.

18:41. Good evening! Welcome to our coverage of tonight's game between Gent and VfL Wolfsburg. We'll bring you team news as soon as we get it.

Predicted Wolfsburg line-up: (4-2-3-1) Casteels; Träsch, Dante, Knoche, Rodriguez; Luiz Gustavo, Schäfer; Vieirinha, Arnold, Draxler; Kruse.

Predicted Gent line-up: (5-2-1-2) Sels; Dejaegere, Nielsen, Mitrovic, Rafina, Asare; Kums, Renato Neto; Miličević; Depoitre, Simon.

Wolfsburg's talisman at the back, Naldo was speaking to UEFA.com before the game. He scored "two special goals" on what was a "great night" for him, as they beat Manchester United 3-2 to make the last 16. He called it "an unforgettable night" and said there was an "explosion of emotion". The Brazilian believes that it was a performance of not just "any team", something that they will be keen to reproduce on Wednesday.

Wolfsburg aso have their worries coming into the tussle, with Bas Dost's broken metatarsal ruling him out. Maximilian Arnold and Joshua Guilavogui are nursing problems of their own and would remove an edge from the midfield battle, especially the Frenchman. André Schürrle's groin injury could also see him miss the match, although Hecking is likely to set up with a similar midfield to that which took on Ingolstadt.

Gent could be without several key first-team players for the game, with some of their usual starters' fitness in question. Thomas Matton will be out with a foot injury, although key defenders Brecht Dejaegere and Lasse Nielsen are battling hamstring problems in a bid to start. Swiss attacking midfielder Danijel Milicevic is also a concern.

Naldo celebrates scoring against Manchester United. | Image source: UEFA - Getty Images

The Wolves claimed a much-needed win at the weekend, as they beat FC Ingolstadt 04 at the Volkswagen Arena. The 2-0 victory, thanks to goals from Julian Draxler and Robin Knoche, was their first since a 6-0 triumph over Werder Bremen at the end of November. The rotten run meant they slipped to eighth in the Bundesliga, though the fight for the Champions League spots are extremely close - Hecking's side are just five points from Bayer Leverkusen in third.

Tonight's hosts have, somewhat, sprung out of nowhere. The reigning champions of Belgium surprised most people to claim the title last season, and have kicked on from that to sit joint-top at the current moment in time. They did leave it late at the weekend to edge past Mouscron-Péruwelz, however. Two goals in the final five minutes from Moubarak Boussoufa and Danijel Miličević secured the win to keep pace with Club Brugge at the summit.

Dieter Hecking will take the reigning DFB-Pokal champions to Hein Vanhaezebrouck's Belgian Pro League winners. Despite the inexperience on both sides at this level of competition, the two teans have more than proven their worth in the competition. Wolfsburg progressed past Manchester United and CSKA Moscow, topping the table ahead of PSV Edinhoven; Gent claimed second place in their group ahead of Olympique Lyon and Valencia.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL UK's coverage of the first UEFA Champions League last sixteen ties, as KAA Gent welcome VfL Wolfsburg to Belgium. Neither side have been this far in the competition, and will be hoping to make the most of this chance. The game is set to kick-off at 19:45 GMT in Gent's GHELAMCO-arena.