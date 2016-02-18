Kellermann extends with Wolfsburg until 2019

Ralf Kellermann, head coach of the VfL Wolfsburg Frauen side, has extended his contract with the Wolves until 2019.

His previous deal was set to expire in the summer, with this move putting any doubts over his future to rest.

A tough start to this season

Wolfsburg came into the season after a summer of change, with plenty of high-profile transfers.

Things didn't click straight away and, as a result, the Lower Saxony side currently lie 12 points behind Bayern Munich Frauen ahead of their game this weekend.

Kellermann's charges are still on course to defend their DFB-Pokal crown, however, after advancing to the semi-finals.

They also have a last eight tie in the Champions League to look forward to, when they take on Brescia.

Kellermann's qualities are obvious

Should he see through his contract until 2019, it will have seen the 47-year-old at the helm of the club since 2008.

Also the sporting director for Wolfsburg, Kellermann has managed the site to remarkable success.

This came to a head in the 2012/13 and 2013/14 seasons, as Wolfsburg claimed back-to-back Frauen-Bundesliga and UEFA Women's Champions League triumphs.

The individual recognition came for him at the 2014 Ballon d'Or awards, as he was named coach of the year; star midfielder Nadine Kessler scooped the player's award.

Kellermann beams as he collects his deserved award. | Image source: FIFA.com

The coach has his say

Speaking to the club website after the news was announced, Kellermann said: "I am grateful for the trust placed in me to continue my work here in the long-term."

The manager admitted his "motivation is unremitting", even after the "the success [Wolfsburg have] had in recent years".

Kellermann also explained that he wanted to "continue working with the entire women’s coaching staff here in Wolfsburg".

He concluded, "VfL provide the ideal conditions to win titles in the future."