Sebastian Jung suffers serious knee injury

VfL Wolfsburg's right back Sebastian Jung has suffered a serious knee ligament tear, somewhat overshadowing die Wölfe's 3-2 Champions League round of 16 success over KAA Gent on Wednesday night.

Post match scans revealed a torn ligament in his left knee, that is expected to keep the 25-year-old fullback out of action until mid August at the earliest - meaning he will play no further part in die Wölfe's season and may even be a doubt for the start of the next campaign on the weekend of the 27th August.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt man had to be carried from the field by club medics, on the stroke of half time at the GHELAMCO-Arena after a clash with a Flemish player.

Jung has had limited opportunities since arriving at the Wolves. | Image source: Bild.de

Disappointment for die Wölfe

VfL Wolfsburg boss Dieter Hecking had his say on the injury, in the wake of their victory in Flanders. "He's shown a great improvement of late and how important he is for the team," Hecking told reporters. "The injury is tough for Sebastian to take, we wish him well and a quick recovery!"

A belated Jung added, "I've put a lot into the Rückrunde and now I have to digest that I won't be able to help the team reach our targets." He offered some resolute talk, "I'll do absolutely everything I can to get fit as quickly as possible and be in a position to play again."

Jung had impressed prior to his injury, starting die Wölfe's three games previous to the game in Flanders. He joined from his boyhood Frankfurt for around €2 million in 2013, and after a difficult first season in Lower Saxony he has established himself as a key component of Hecking's Volkswagen Arena side and will prove a sore miss.

In his absence, Wolfsburg are expected to turn to both Christian Träsch and Vieirinha to fill in at right back.