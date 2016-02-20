Hertha BSC 1-1 VfL Wolfsburg: Spoils sharerd at the Olympiastadion

Nothing could separate Hertha BSC from VfL Wolfsburg at the Olympiastadion as the two scored one goal each while splitting the points as a result.

Hertha dominate opening half

The first shot on target of the night came off the right foot of Vedad Ibisevic in the eighth minute of play. His teammate, Salomon Kalou, found him with an accurate through ball before the Bosnian striker had his effort stopped very well by Koen Casteels. Ten minutes later, Vladimir Darida came flying through the eighteen yard box, following a Kalou pass back towards the middle of the box, and slid to get his right boot on it only to see it miss the far post by mere inches.

Hertha were completely dominating the first half an hour of the match, finding pockets of space in the final third and getting a number of chances to score. In the 28th minute, Salomon Kalou, who had been the catalyst behind nearly every move forced Casteels to make a comfortable catch after Kalou and Darida exchanged a couple of nice passes to set up the shot.

Wolfsburg saw next to nothing of the ball in the final third. They could not find a way past Hertha’s compact defense and seemed to have ran out of ideas in the opening half. In fact, their best effort of the first 45 minutes came in the 45th minute from Julian Draxler, but his shot was stopped easily by Rune Jarstein.

Salomon Kalou impressed during the opening act, making good decisions on the ball, finding teammates in spaces in behind Wolfsburg defense and taking shots when needed. The only thing that lacked from him was providing a clinical blow to the opposition as neither side were able to find the back of the net when the halftime whistle blew.

Two goals leveled things up again

There was finally a breakthrough in the game and it fell to the visitors in the 51st minute. For all of his good work in the first half, Kalou, the Ivorian international, gave away possession in the middle of the pitch. The ball was played down the right side of the pitch to Vierhina who continued his run down the same side. He then sent in a nice delivery towards the middle of the eighteen yard box where Marcel Schäfer took one touch before rifling his shot low into the bottom right corner.

Seven minutes later, Kalou made up for his earlier blunder by leveling the match at one while continuing his extending his goal tally for the season to eleven; five off his personal best. Vedad Ibisevic thought that he should have had a goal as his shot got saved by an onrushing Wolfsburg goalkeeper, who did make the save. The two collided though which left Casteels on the ground for a second. Kalou found space in the left part of the box and beat Casteels at the near post.

On another counter attack with only ten minutes remaining, Julian Draxler played a square ball to Max Arnold. The 21-year-old struck a low effort that Rune Jarstein stopped very well to keep things level at one.

The final whistle eventually blew with the two sides deadlocked at one a piece and on the night, perhaps the correct scoreline as neither really found that final ball in their own attacking third of the pitch. With this result, the capital club moves back into a Champions League spot while Wolfsburg move closer to one of the final Europa League places.