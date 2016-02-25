1-1 draw sees Fenerbahce advance through to the last 16.

17:55: Unfortunately, that's all we've got time for tonight. Fenerbahce become the second team to reach the last 16 draw which takes place in Nyon tomorrow moring at 11:00am.You can follow the Manchester United - FC Midtjylland tie right here kick off is at 8:05: https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/manchester-united/610513-manchester-united-vs-fc-midtjylland-live-stream-score-commentary-in-europa-league-2016.html. I've been Tom Mason taking you through Fenerbahce's second leg draw with Lokomotiv Moscow in the Europa League. Until next time, goodnight!

17:53: There are 14 other ties which will reach their conclusions tonight, including the three English clubs Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United. It is sure to be a strong line-up, but all three of the British sides have got it all to do in the second legs at home.

17:50: So it's the Turkish side who progress to the last sixteen of the competition after a 1-1 draw in Russia. Lokomotiv played much better in this tie and than they did in the first leg, but they left themselves far to much to do coming into the second leg.

Full-time: Lokomotiv Moscow 1-1(1-3agg) Fenerbahce.

90: There will be two minutes added on at the end of this tie.

87: Fenerbahce have been the better team since the goal and look the most likely to score next. Şener Özbayraklı has an attempt on goal but, it's easily saved by Guilherme.

84: Mehmet Topal ends the tie, the goal comes from the corner and he flicks it on but it somehow ends up in the back of the net. Lokomotiv need another three in the space of five minutes to progress.

GOAL FOR FENERBAHCE! Mehmet Topal WITH A GREAT HEADER! GAME OVER!

76: Lokomotiv are pressing for an equaliser, which would level up the tie on aggregate, but are being let down by a lack of composure in the final third of the pitch. The visitors look a shadow of the side that started this match so well and need to up their tempo.

68: Another yellow this time for the visitors and it's Souza who picks it up for a late tackle. The challenges are flying in now and the ref has got to be careful that he doesn't ruin it in the way he dishes out his cards.

65: Another yellow card as Ozan Tufan kicks out to earn himself a booking. Moscow are continuing to pile on the pressure can they find the all important second goal?

60: Van Persie has a glorious chance to level the game on the nighr, but he somehow misses from just inside the box when unmarked. Someone of his quality should be scoring from that kind of distance.

58: The next goal in this tie is massive as, if the hosts were to get it they would be level in tie, whereas were the visitors to score next they would all but end the tie as a contest.

54: The delivery from Nani was poor and he couldn't get it passed the first man and Lokomotiv are able to clear away from danger.

53: Kolomeytsev is shown the first yellow card of the encounter for a late foul. Nani to take.

50: Van Persie is put through on goal on the left hand side of the box but he hits a tame effort straight at the goalkeeper. He could of squared it across goal as Nani was unmarked and he would of all but ended the tie.

45: We're back underway, the second half has began.

16:52: Fenerbahce have been very ordinary in the first-half and have created very little in front of goal, and espeically now as the crowd are really up for it after they goal, the Turkish side may have to whether a bit of a storm in the second half.

16:50: So a goal right on half-time which has set this up perfectley for the second-half as the hosts now know that they can force it to extra-time if they can score another without reply in the second half.

Half Time: Lokomotiv Moscow 1-0 Fenerbahce

45: Lokomotiv take the lead from a shot from really close range in the centre of the goal. On the ballance of play they proabably don't deserve to be leading, but they have taken their chance and given them real hope of winning the tie.

GOAL FOR Lokomotiv Moscow! Samedov scores. GAME ON!!!

39: Gökhan Gönül is penalised for a foul on Manuel Fernandes. The game is still really struggling to spark into life and it just needs one moment from someone to make the game liven up and force the other team to wake up a little. It hasn't been the greatest watch so far as we approach half time in Russia.

31: Pejčinović is penalised for a foul on Volkan Şen, in a very dangerous posistion.

26: The Lokomotiv fans are in good voice as they are willing their team to get forward. The home side are keeping possession well, but aside from a weak Alan Kasaev shot, they have failed to test visiting goalkeeper Fabiano.

23: Kasaev has Lokomotiv Moscow's first shot of the game but it is straight at Fabiano and he makes an easy save to keep the game level.

20: Nothing much to choose between the two sides as of yet, with no real clear-cut chances for either team.

13: We have our first change of the game as Mikhalik is coming on for N'Dinga who looks to have picked up a serious looking injury. A real setback for Lokomotiv Moscow who has started the game fairly positivley.

11: A tactical move from Lokomotiv coach Igor Cherevchenko has seen him playing without a recognised centre-forward in his starting lineup. Aleksei Miranchuk has started up front, but is recognised more as an attacking midfielder.

8: Volkan Şen has a great effort on goal, but Guilherme is able to make the save to keep the scores level.

6: From the corner, Souza gets a clear break,but is unable to force it goalwards.

5: First corner of the games goes to the visitors, Nani to take.

4: First Attempt missed. Nani right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right hand side of the post.

3: A quiet start in Russia as both sides are still getting to grips with the surface. No real chances yet, but both sides are keeping possession well thus far.

0: Kick-off, underway in Russia

15:55: The players are coming onto the pitch with us just five minutes away from kick-off.

15:30: We're less than half an hour from kick-off now, as both teams are out there warming up in the freezing cold in Russia. The Turkish side hold the advantage from the first leg, but can L'Motiv Moscow grab an early goal to change the dimension of the tie.

15:05: And lining up for L'Motiv Moscow: Guilherme, Pejčinović, Ćorluka, Ďurica, Denisov, Kasaev Manuel Fernandes, Kolomeytsev, Samedov, Al. Miranchuk, N'Dinga. SUBS: Kochenkov, Mikhalik, Yanbaev, Grigoryev, Barinov, Škuletić, Zhemaletdinov.

15:00: It's team news time! Here's the Fenerbahce 11: Fabiano, Hasan Ali, Alves, Kjaer, Gokhan, Ozan, Josef, Mehmet Topal, Volkan Sen, Nani, Robin Van Persie. SUBS: Volkan Demirel, Şener Özbayraklı, Kadlec, Uygar Zeybek, Alper Potuk, Caner Erkin, Fernandão.

This tie is the first time the sides have ever met before in a professional competition so it will be interesting to see if there is any change in the way both approach the second leg, given the result of the first. The fact that Moscow have only played once since mid-December could play a role in the fitness levels of the players too, especially since the Turkish side have been playing regularly for quite some time now.

The only hope which the hosts have realistically of progressing to the next round is by keeping the goal out and scoring an early one themsleves, as this could give them real belief that they can take the game to extra-time at the very least. An away goal from the visitors early on, however, will mean curtains for Lokomotiv as they would then have to find the net four times without reply to go through.

The hosts reached this stage of the competition after winning a strong group which included Sporting Lisbon and Besiktas - and can perhaps take heart from that ahead of this game, given Besiktas sit above Lokomotiv domestically. They won the group by just the one point to progress to face the Turkish side. On the other hand, Fenerbahçe finished second in their group, losing out to Molde by two points in Group A. Given those facts it is somewhat of a surprise that it was the Turkish club who won the first leg.

Fenerbahçe celebrate their 2-0 win in Turkey last week. | Photo: EPA

So far for Lokomotiv, it's been a very positive season for them in the Russian Premier League as they sit nicely in third place - just five points off of the top with 12 games remaining. The division is currently on a winter break and is due to come back in full-swing on March 6, when Lokomotiv travel to seventh placed Terek Grozny. As for the visitors, they are also doing well in their current league campaign and they sit in second place in the Turkish Super Lig. They are just one point behind leaders Besiktas, though they have played one more fixture than the pacesetters.

Lokomotiv haven't played a competitive game since the previous tie so many of their players should be fresh and raring to go for the second leg. It's a different story for the visitors, who come into the second leg off the back of a goalless draw against Bursaspor on Saturday - which extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to four matches.

Fenerbahçe will definitely expect to progress through to the last 16 of the competition after winning so easily in Turkey in the first leg, and anything other than a win overall for the visitors would be a massive surprise.

With this being the second leg there is a slight chance that we may see extra-time and indeed penalties. However, the only way this can occur is if Lokomotiv are able to win the match 2-0 to equal what Fenerbahçe did in the first leg a week ago.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute coverage of today's Europa League round of 32 second leg tie between Lokomotiv Moscow and Fenerbahçe. Kick-off in Russia is early, at 4PM BST, but stick with us until then as we get team news and more from the Lokomotiv Central Stadium prior to kick off.