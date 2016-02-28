SC Freiburg 0-2 VfL Wolfsburg: A second place finish still on the line for the Wolves

In what was billed as a tightly contested match, VfL Wolfsburg overcame SC Freiburg by a 2-0 scoreline.

Lena Goeßling created the first goal in the 17th minute when her corner kick squeezed it's way into the back of the net via a slight deflection off of Lena Petermann.

Lara Dickenmann then scored the the second goal of the game in the 77th minute with a wonder strike from outside the box that hit the side of the post and rolled in.

This win gives the away side some breathing room from the league's surprise package of the season and keeps them close to 1. FFC Frankfurt in the race for second.

Wolfsburg in control and dangerous on set pieces

For most of the first half, Wolfsburg controlled possession and created more openings for themselves. However, the first real chance of the game fell to Freiburg when a through ball left Hasret Kayicki one-on-one with Almuth Schult, but she failed to convert her chance. If she had scored, Wolfsburg would have had every right to be upset as she was well offside, but it was not called by the assistant referee.

Wolfsburg created openings of their own as Alexandra Popp, who probably should have had a hat-trick on the day, sent her first real chance straight at Freiburg's goalkeeper, Laura Benkarth.

After continual pressure, particularly from Wolfsburg's right hand side where Caroline Graham Hansen and Dickenmann looked dangerous, Wolfsburg had a corner from the left-hand side of the pitch. Goeßling sent it in and it caught Petermann slightly before going in for Wolfsburg's opening goal.

Wolfsburg celebrate their victory. | Photo: vfl-wolfsburg.de

Freiburg tried to answer with a goal of their own through Clara Schöne as she found herself wide open on a corner, but her header went wide.

Wolfsburg continued to press and after some great work from Hansen, Élise Bussaglia lifted her shot over the bar. Zsanett Jakabfi looked lively all game long and she had the last two chances of the half to get a second for Wolfsburg, but she failed to convert each time.

Wolfsburg continue to probe

The second half continued on in much the same fashion as the first half with the Wolves controlling most of the possession and creating their chances through their right-hand side.

Dickenmann was sent through and she made it to the by-line before cutting the ball back to a waiting Hansen, but the Dane could not convert her shot which took a deflection and landed in Benkarth's arms. This was a sign of how the game would progress.

More fine work on the by-line by Bachmann and Hansen allowed the ball to drift to Vanessa Bernauer just outside the box, but she lifted her shot over the bar.

Goeßling sent in another fine corner kick which found an open Popp but she failed to convert her chance again.

The second goal of the game would finally come from another probing run by Jakabfi on the right-hand side. The ball fell to Dickenmann who shifted it to her left before sending in a fierce low shot from outside the box. Benkarth was scrambling but she could do nothing about the goal as it hit the side of the post before deflecting in.

The Wolves were now in full control and decided to keep possession to see the game out. Freiburg tried to put pressure on in the hopes of creating a chance on goal, but it was not to be.